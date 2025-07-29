Trai Essex Has ‘Faith’ In Broderick Jones, But Doesn’t Give Him ‘Grace’ For Position Switch

There are several big-name players across the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 roster. Despite all the star power, there’s a chance none of them have a bigger impact on the team’s success than left tackle Broderick Jones. Protecting the blindside of a 41-year-old quarterback with a recent Achilles injury, Jones has to play well, He hasn’t done that consistently enough through the first two years of his career. Former Steelers’ linemen Trai Essex spoke about the areas he thinks Jones needs to improve.

“Physicality has never been an issue for Broderick,” Essex said, speaking on The Snap Count podcast. “In my opinion, it’s always been between the ears for him.”

Essex makes a good point here, and for what it’s worth, physicality shouldn’t be something that’s limiting Jones now. He reported to camp in excellent shape, dropping a ton of weight. Given the heat the team has experienced through the first several days of training camp, plus the fact that there’s still a few more weeks remaining, Jones should be able to keep that weight off.

Jones, a former basketball player, is athletic for a tackle. Physically, the limitations haven’t been there. Mentally, it’s been more of a fight. In the eyes of some, that’s not entirely his fault. Jones is at left tackle now, but he’s spent a good portion of his pro career going back and forth between right and left tackle. For any young player, it might be hard to transition away from your usual spot so early in your career. If it were up to Essex, though, he wouldn’t give Broderick Jones any leeway for that.

“Everybody who is giving Broderick this benefit of the doubt, saying that his development was screwed up because he was playing right tackle initially, even though he played left tackle. I don’t buy that. I don’t give him that grace. He was a first-round pick for a reason,” Essex said.

Jones certainly hasn’t made the transition look easy. He allowed 10 sacks during the 2024 season and had 10 penalties to his name. Essex doesn’t give him much credit for the position switch, but Jones may just not be suited to play right tackle. Although athletic tackles tend to transition to a different position easier than most, not all can do it.

The problem is, even if Jones just wasn’t fit for right tackle, he still doesn’t have a ton of time at left tackle either because of the switch. Heading into his third year now, the Steelers badly need him to start figuring things out. Essex thinks he’ll be able to do so.

“I have faith in him. I think that he is going to make the proper adjustments… I expect big things from him,” Essex said.

So far, things aren’t off to the best start. Broderick Jones had some struggles early in camp and is now dealing with a lower-body injury. There’s still plenty of time before the season starts, but Jones will have to start showing that improvement sooner rather than later.