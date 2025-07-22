‘Tough To See’: Alex Highsmith Reacts To ‘Shocking’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

I think everybody in Pittsburgh had a similar reaction to the Steelers’ blockbuster trade at the end of June. There was the initial wave of excitement when Jalen Ramsey announced his own trade on social media, but that was quickly followed up by mixed emotions when learning that Minkah Fitzpatrick was part of the deal. Alex Highsmith was among those caught off guard by the big change.
“I think I found out from one of my friends that Minkah got traded, so that was something that was definitely shocking,” Highsmith said via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “A little caught off guard like that. I’ve been close with Minkah ’cause I played with him since 2020. So it’s definitely tough seeing a close friend like that go. Especially seeing the business part of the NFL, so I think seeing it firsthand really just saw that. So it was just shocking and definitely tough to see that.”
When Fitzpatrick was traded, some local insiders started peddling theories about the Steelers’ addition by subtraction in moving on from him. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo even suggested the communication issues last season were a big reason why Fitzpatrick was traded. Patrick Queen quickly debunked that theory on X, stating that Fitzpatrick was not the communication issue that multiple Steelers alluded to last year.
It’s easy to look for locker room reasons when a surprise trade happens, but there is a business side of things to consider. If the Steelers coveted Ramsey and Smith, they weren’t going to have an easy time making that trade happen unless they gave up something valuable of their own. There is the salary cap and cash element, but also draft capital to consider. The Steelers have protected their 2026 draft stockpile the entire offseason.
There is no way to spin the loss of Fitzpatrick to paint the picture of an improved safety room. If anything, that is now the biggest hole on the roster. He may not have been making plays to live up to his top-dollar contract, but he was still great at making the routine plays and was a hard worker who led by example.
Highsmith is the latest to express a similar level of shock, joining Heyward and Darius Slay in the mixed emotions to the recent trade.
There are only so many multi-contract Steelers on the roster, so losing one of them abruptly is a tough pill to swallow.