Top Matchups To Watch For Steelers’ First Padded Practice

After the rain-dud that was Tuesday’s practice, the Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to hold the team’s first true padded session later today. The first “real” football of the summer, evaluations truly begin now. They don’t end now, this is a long process, but the tone of practice shits from the four-day acclimation period where players wore just helmets to a couple of intense days.

With a big day ahead, here are some of the top matchups I’m looking forward to watching.

WR DK Metcalf vs CB Jalen Ramsey

Best-on-best. Competitors for a long time with battles in their Seahawks/Rams days, these are two big and physical people with no shortage of confidence on either side. Unfortunately, I may miss the one-on-one period because it usually coincides with backs on ‘backers, one of the highlights of training camp. But any snippets I get will be worth tuning into and any chances in the team period, though Ramsey is often in the slot and not on Metcalf, will be a treat. Expect both to make plays.

Ramsey already has an interception this camp and Metcalf is still looking for his first true downfield playmaking moment.

RB Kaleb Johnson vs Everyone

Johnson will be the main focus of the backs on ‘backers drill. Anyone new and especially any rookie gets tested to see what they’re made of. A drill slanted to the defense, the goal is for the rookie to show good technique (strong base, eyes up, proper posture) and want-to. Don’t back down from the drill. I doubt Johnson will but this will be his first big test. He can run the ball – that isn’t a question. His ceiling and playing time will be dictated by how well he protects QB Aaron Rodgers and how well he catches the football. His first exam is today.

OT Troy Fautanu vs T.J. Watt

A tough matchup for Fautanu. But this is the benefit of facing an elite player like Watt. Assuming Watt isn’t getting a rest day, Fautanu should see a couple reps against him during the 1v1 competition period that takes place later in the day. Can Fautanu handle inside rushes and power moves he’s struggled most against in his limited action since being drafted? He doesn’t need to look perfect but holding his ground would be a good place to start.

Fautanu will face Watt in the run game during team periods, too. Another area to watch.

Left tackle Broderick Jones is obviously a notable name. Though Mike Tomlin said he’ll return to practice Wednesday, let’s check and see if he’s practicing fully or if a “return” just means individual sessions.

OG Mason McCormick vs DL Derrick Harmon

Kicking inside a spot, a second-year player like McCormick and rookie like Harmon is interesting. Two big and powerful guys still honing their crafts. Isolating Harmon in this 1-on-1 setting will offer a great look at his rush moves. In the offseason, he said he wanted to win with his initial move more often instead of relying on counters. McCormick had a good rookie year given the circumstances but I want to see his punch land more consistently while keeping his pad level down.

Backup Running Backs/Tight Ends vs LB Cole Holcomb

It’s hard to predict who Holcomb will face in the 1-on-1 coverage drill. Probably a variety of players. No matter who he’s paired with, it’ll be a great chance to observe Holcomb’s athleticism coming off his nearly career-ending 2023 injury. So far, he has practiced fully and moved around well. He also dressed for yesterday’s practice, though it’s still important to check the box of him participating in the live tackling sessions. They’ll be his first since the injury.

If Holcomb can continue to look healthy and move well in space, he’s likely to make the team. How he responds not just today but over this string of five-straight practices will be key and a true test of the health of his knee after attrition.

I’d love for him to face a little bit of rookie tight end JJ Galbreath, a plus athlete who can test Holcomb. The offense is at an advantage in these drills but Holcomb merely keeping up will be positive. So far, Galbreath has shined but he’ll need to keep making plays now that the defense can hit back.

WR Roman Wilson vs The Field

Like Holcomb, Wilson could face a variety of people. Cornerback Darius Slay could be his sparring partner in 1-on-1, assuming Ramsey takes on Metcalf while CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Calvin Austin III square off. Wilson has had a quiet start to training camp with just one catch during team periods of the Steelers’ four practices. Making noise today would be ideal. Of course, Wilson was injured early in the team’s first padded practice a season ago so breaking out today would be sweet redemption. He could really use a strong session.

Honorable Mentions

A handful of smaller and more random matchups deeper down the depth chart. Maybe not all these happen so perfectly but they’re ones I’d like to see.

– WR Robert Woods vs CB Cory Trice Jr.

– RB Kenneth Gainwell vs LB Payton Wilson

– OT Dylan Cook vs EDGE Jack Sawyer

– OG Aiden Williams vs DL Logan Lee

– WR Roc Taylor vs CB Cameron McCutcheon

– TE Darnell Washington vs S Chuck Clark

– WR Max Hurleman vs CB Donte Kent

– OT Gareth Warren vs EDGE Eku Leota

– RB Trey Sermon vs ILB Mark Robinson