Top Draft Analyst ‘Big Fan’ Of Potential 2026 NFL Draft QB LaNorris Sellers, Makes Lofty NFL Comp

If hope springs eternal for NFL teams in March through May, then the same applies for colleges prospects through the dog days of summer. After hyping Penn State’s Drew Allar as a potential standout of the 2026 NFL Draft class, Jeremiah is showing South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers plenty of love. In a Tuesday tweet, Jeremiah said Sellers’ play “jumps” off the screen and offered a lofty NFL comparison.

“I’ve been studying these top college QBs and LaNorris Sellers JUMPS off the screen,” Jeremiah tweeted. “His tools are very loud & he’s more fundamentally dialed in than I expected. He reminds me of a more explosive Daunte Culpepper. Big fan!”

Sellers broke out in 2024. Completing nearly two-third of his passes for over 2,500 yards and 25 total touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing), he quickly became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in football. Despite being just a one-year starter, the fact Jeremiah noted Sellers is more technically sound than expected is encouraging. Sellers isn’t just a runner who gets by on athleticism.

The comparison to Culpepper is notable, too. Overshadowed by Mike Vick, Culpepper was a dangerous scrambler and runner who could thrive from the pocket as well. From 2000 through 2004, Culpepper recorded at least 400 yards each season and in 2002, rushed for 10 touchdowns. In 2004, he led the league in passing yards and threw for 39 touchdowns.

Matt Miller’s offseason mock draft paired Sellers with the Steelers with the 16th overall pick. Sellers is competing to be among the first quarterbacks selected in next year’s draft, a crop that is expected to be stronger than 2025’s limited offerings.

But the true strength of the class will be measured in the questions that are – or aren’t – answered during this season. Can Sellers build on an exciting first year? Can Penn State’s Drew Allar keep climbing and make fewer mistakes? Replacing Cam Ward at Miami (FL), can Carson Beck rebound? Will Clemson’s Cade Klubnik be the betst quarterback in college football? And what sleeper might emerge from nowhere to vault himself into first-round contention?

If Sellers can answer in the affirmative, he’ll be one of the top names Steelers fans will talk about during the 2026 draft cycle.