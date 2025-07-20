Top Dollar Demands Top Performance: T.J. Watt Must Dominate To Justify Massive Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers cracked open the vault and gave their star edge rusher, T.J. Watt, a bundle. In fact, the contract made Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in history – at least until Micah Parsons gets paid. The deal ends all the hand-wringing regarding a potential Watt hold-in or holdout with training camp starting this week.

During the offseason standoff between Watt and the team, not all fans were in favor of paying Watt north of $40 million. You can count me among those who felt that paying Watt top dollar was unwise, considering his age and disappearing act over the last four games of the 2024 season.

I actually found it humorous reading comments on social media from fans saying that “Watt deserves a new contract! He’s been a great Steeler! He set the sack record! He’s a Steeler legend!” Good business doesn’t mean doling out massive contracts because you did well in the past. You give a contract to someone rolling the dice and gambling on what they will do over the course of the contract in the coming years. Contracts aren’t about nostalgia and warm fuzzy feelings. Business is cold and calculating, and the NFL is a business at its core.

So, the question is: what must T.J. Watt’s performance look like to justify and validate this new deal? What does the organization and fans have a right to expect from Watt now that the pen has been put to paper to make everyone say it was the right deal.

It’s quite simple. The Steelers gave Watt top dollar, and the only acceptable return on investment is top performance and dominance. Anything less will lead the team and fans to regret this deal in a big way. You don’t give a player $41 million a season to be “okay.” You get big money, you better produce big results. Or it’s bad business.

Here is what I believe the team and fans have the right to expect from Watt over the life of the contract to ensure all parties don’t have regrets about the deal:

Stay On The Field

The Steelers took a calculated risk signing Watt to this massive deal on the wrong side of 30. Injuries are a major concern, especially the older players get. It’s hard to control injuries, but if Watt starts missing big chunks of time due to injuries as his body ages, fans won’t be sympathetic. Watt needs to stay healthy the best he can and be on the field helping the team win. As the saying goes, you can’t help the club in the tub.

Remain At Or Near The Top Of The League In Sacks

You are making top dollar, so your name better be in the top five on the sack list throughout the life of this deal. Any drop off in production, and this deal starts to stink. Mediocre play when you are making a bundle will draw plenty of ire.

Be A Game Wrecker

In the past, Watt has had some stretches where he just made life miserable for opposing teams. His greatest asset is his ability to impact a game through turnovers and splash plays. The Steelers are banking on that with this contract. The belief Watt will keep creating havoc and splash plays that turn games around. Watt cannot disappear for stretches like he has at times. He has to be a game wrecker consistently, or this contract will be a regrettable one.

Like it or not, Watt got his bag. I sincerely hope that I was wrong to oppose this deal. I hope Watt delivers a performance over the next few years worthy of his massive payday. If not, the team and fans will regret this deal in a big way.