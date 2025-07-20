Tomlin Will Remain With Steelers Until He ‘Doesn’t Wanna Work Anymore’, Beat Writer Believes

Since 1969 there have been more Popes (six) than head coaches of the Pittsburgh Steelers (three). Yet, despite the stability of the head coaching spot, there have been discussions on whether Pittsburgh and Mike Tomlin should part ways.

Discussions about coaching fit are going to happen when a franchise known for winning Super Bowls hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, but is there any chance that Tomlin could be the first Steelers head coach fired since Bill Austin?

“I don’t think so, George,” said Fittipaldo on WMBS’ Sports Line with George Von Benko. “He’s in the first year of that three year contract extension. They’re paying him like 16 or 17 million dollars a year. Even after this season is over, they’ll still owe him upwards of…like $28 million. So they’re not gonna walk away from that kind of commitment and have to pay somebody not to work.”

While the lack of playoff success is a big issue, there is a new concern this year: the fit of QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he has an abrasive personality and is used to having a lot of power. The Steelers are chock-full of veterans who may not like an old quarterback coming in and trying to run the show. Rodgers was given a lot of power with the New York Jets and it was a disaster.

It’s no secret that Rodgers was coveted by Tomlin either. Rodgers said that Tomlin was a big reason he decided to sign with Pittsburgh. Tomlin and the Steelers waited until June for Rodgers to make his decision about playing or retiring, passing on a quarterback early in the draft. If the marriage between Rodgers and Pittsburgh doesn’t work, plenty of eyes will be on Tomlin and his future.

Even if Rodgers and the Steelers don’t work, I wouldn’t expect the Steelers to fire Tomlin.

“I think within that building and certainly within the ownership group, Mike Tomlin, he’s their guy,” said Fittipaldo. And until Mike Tomlin says he doesn’t wanna work anymore, I think Mike Tomlin is gonna finish out that contract.”

The Steelers don’t want to pay Tomlin money to not work, and they will likely give him another shot at drafting a quarterback. QB Kenny Pickett did not work out, but oftentimes young quarterbacks don’t work out. For all of Tomlin’s faults he consistently raises the floor of the Steelers. One miss on a quarterback is not a fireable offense, especially for a Super Bowl-winning coach.

While it may not be the smartest idea to trust Tomlin to develop a quarterback, given his track record with QBs not named Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are likely going to give him another shot in either 2026 or 2027 with supposedly loaded quarterback classes.

Unless Tomlin wants a new challenge he will be the Steelers head coach for the foreseeable future. Even if this season with Rodgers is a disaster of his making.