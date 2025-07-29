Tomlin Lists ‘Pool Of Candidates’ For KR Job Following Patterson’s Release

Where was KR Cordarrelle Patterson? That question lingered through the first four practices of training camp for anyone watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He answered that question when he broke the news Monday that the Steelers released him. Yes, on his day off, as he made sure to note in his tweet. His response provoked a new query, though; Who will be the Steelers’ kick returner in 2025?

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin gave some insight into how the Steelers are trying to answer that question.

Mike Tomlin said he’s comfortable with the “pool of candidates” at KR following Cordarrelle Patterson’s release. He listed Kenny G, Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson and Roman Wilson as some contenders. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 29, 2025

“Really, really excited about Kenny Gainwell in that area,” Tomlin said, per a transcript from the team. “Certainly, Jaylen Warren’s got some experience in that area. We’re looking at Kaleb Johnson. We’re looking at Roman Wilson. We’re not devoid of candidates. I’m pretty comfortable with the pool of candidates, but there’s still some work to sort out.”

Of that somewhat shallow pool, Kenneth Gainwell (no, not the saxophone-playing Kenny G) has the most NFL experience at returning kickoffs. Keep in mind, Tomlin previously highlighted his special-teams experience as one of the reasons why they wanted him. It’s not hard to have the most experience out of this pool of candidates, however: WR Roman Wilson is essentially a rookie after only appearing for five snaps last season and RB Kaleb Johnson is a rookie.

During his time with the Eagles, Gainwell returned 27 kickoffs for 612 yards, averaging 22.7 yards per return. Warren has only returned 9 kickoffs, all last year, for 227 yards, averaging 25.2 yards per return. While Warren has less experience, his yards per return indicate he is more dynamic when given the opportunity. Wilson had minimal kick return experience at the University of Michigan, returning six kickoffs for 134 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per return. As for Johnson, he returned 15 kicks for 402 yards at Iowa, averaging a group-leading 26.8 yards per return.

I don’t think the Steelers envisioned being in this position when the organization signed Patterson to a two-year contract in 2024. After the dynamic kickoff rules were ratified, Pittsburgh hoped Patterson would return to the same production as earlier in his career. Unfortunately, he had a career-low average return with the Steelers last season; 21.8 yards. Prior to last year, he averaged less than 25 yards per return only two other seasons in his decorated career.

Now the Steelers are trying to find a player who can be more effective. They’re clearly willing to look at all options, veterans and newcomers alike. While Kenneth Gainwell has the most experience, look for Kaleb Johnson to make a mark on this competition, especially if he performs like his college average indicates he can.