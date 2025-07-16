‘Tomlin Doesn’t Care About Drama’: Analyst Confident Steelers’ New Pieces Will Jell, Help Team Make Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed a lot this offseason. They lost a lot of players who have been in Pittsburgh for a while, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris. However, they also added a lot of talented pieces, like DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers are making a push to be a threat in the playoffs this year. Recently, they’ve been more like an afterthought in the postseason, not threatening opposing teams. Analyst Danny Parkins ranked them as the 12th-best team in the NFL, thinking they have what it takes to make the playoffs.

“I don’t love the drama that Aaron Rodgers brings, but I know that Mike Tomlin doesn’t care about drama,” Parkins said Wednesday on FS1’s First Things First. “He’s dealt with it with Le’Veon Bell, he’s dealt with it with Antonio Brown.

“If you can do it with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, you can certainly do it with Aaron Rodgers. I love the idea of [Pat] Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf. That is pass-catchers who block, who will help an old quarterback stay healthy.”

.@DannyParkins unveils his Top 12 NFL teams: 1. Eagles

2. Chiefs

3. Lions

4. Bills

5. Ravens

6. Rams

7. Bengals

8. 49ers

9. Commanders

10. Chargers

11. Broncos

12. Steelers pic.twitter.com/2cnawln9Eh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 16, 2025

Parkins is correct that Tomlin has done a good job managing big personalities in the past. Rodgers is controversial, but he shouldn’t be as big of an issue as Brown or Bell were. The four-time MVP has also expressed his commitment to the Steelers.

Also, Rodgers could be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. They’ve done more with less under center. In 2023, they made the playoffs with a combination of Trubisky, Pickett, and Rudolph starting throughout the season. None of them played at a high level, either. If Rodgers can at least play like his old self at times, then Pittsburgh’s offense should be better.

He’s not their only new face, either. Metcalf, Smith, Ramsey, and Darius Slay have the potential to elevate the Steelers, too. Like Rodgers, some players are past their prime, but they bring valuable experience to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers didn’t only add veterans. They drafted some players with high potential. Derrick Harmon figures to be a starter on their defensive line. Kaleb Johnson should help the Steelers replace Harris’ presence in their backfield. For all that they lost, they did a good job finding replacements.

Now, all of that doesn’t guarantee the Steelers a playoff spot. All those pieces have to fit together. The Steelers look like a playoff team on paper, but that talent has to show up on the field for any of it to matter. The AFC is home to several competitive teams. Pittsburgh could find itself on the outside looking in when the postseason rolls around if their new look team doesn’t jell.