Tomlin Confident Steelers’ Secondary Can Play ‘Man-To-Man Against Anyone’ In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers play a ton of single-high safety looks defensively, leaving their cornerbacks in a man-heavy scheme. At times last season it worked out well. But struggles persisted late in the year as Pittsburgh didn’t exactly have the personnel to matchup properly in those looks.

Now, after a busy offseason that saw the Steelers add four new players to the secondary via the draft, free agency and trade, head coach Mike Tomlin believes they now have the pieces to keep up with anyone in the NFL.

“This is a coverage league. You need unbelievable depth to be able to play matchup football,” Tomlin said Wednesday of the new-look secondary, according to a post on X from 93.7 The Fan. “We can match up and play man-to-man against anyone in this game.”

"This is a coverage league, you need unbelievable depth to be able to play matchup football. We can matchup and play man-to-man against anyone in this game. (with Slay, Ramsey, Porter, Echols)"#Steelers Mike Tomlin — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 23, 2025

Last season, according to charting from Alex Kozora here at Steelers Depot, Pittsburgh played Cover 1 25.8% of the time, second-most among all coverages. The most was Cover 3 at 30.8%. They want to be a man-heavy defense, which makes sense. But last season the likes of Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre weren’t up to the task of handling that style of play consistently.

To be fair, neither was Joey Porter Jr., due in large part to penalties.

But this offseason the Steelers added Darius Slay, Brandin Echols and Jalen Ramsey in free agency and via trade. They’ve reshaped their secondary in a major way. Now, Tomlin believes they are able to match up against anyone and everyone across the NFL landscape.

That includes in their own division against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the Week 18 matchup last season at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers tasked Trice with handling Ja’Marr Chase in man-to-man coverage. It didn’t go all that well and contributed to the loss to close the regular season, part of the five-game losing streak to finish a once-promising year.

Now, with veterans like Slay, Echols and Ramsey in the fold, Porter with another year under his belt and Trice getting another lap around the track, the Steelers have the depth and the talent to live in man coverage the way they want to.

We’ll see how that plays out once the games start. But on paper, it’s hard to argue with Tomlin’s viewpoint. Depth looks very good in the secondary, even with a question mark at free safety following the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick.