Through Bill Walsh Fellowship, Steelers Add Coach Eager To ‘Learn And Grow’

For years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have worked to increase NFL opportunities for minorities. In the 1970s, they were one of the first teams to scout and add talent from HBCUs. More recently, they were the driving force behind the Rooney Rule, which improves opportunities for minority coaches. They’ve also taken full advantage of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This year, they’ve added a few coaches through that program, with Mercyhurst’s Fredrick Gladney being a recent addition.

Mercyhurst is a smaller Division I FCS school located north of Pittsburgh near Erie. Gladney has been a coach there since 2023. In his first year there, he was the Lakers’ cornerbacks coach. However, last year, he wore multiple hats. He held the title of assistant coach, as well as being their special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

In a video announcing that he’ll be joining the Steelers for training camp, Gladney expressed how excited he is for the opportunity.

“It’s a dream that people have, so I don’t take it for granted,” Gladney said Thursday via HurstAthletics on YouTube. “I’m super excited about it. Just being around some of the greatest football minds in the game, being able to learn and grow, I’m super excited about the opportunity to do that.

“I think for me, professionally, is to be able to show that I can contribute at that level and learn and grow as a mentor and as a leader. I think that’s the biggest thing about climbing through the ranks. I got into coaching to be a mentor and to show other people that look like me that they can make it to where they want to go.”

If Gladney’s goal is to be a mentor, then he’s going to the right team. Among Mike Tomlin’s best traits are how he relates to and motivates players. During training camp, that’s on full display. Gladney will get a front row seat to watch a master at that craft.

It’s unclear what role Gladney will take during his time with the Steelers. Considering the versatility he’s shown at Mercyhurst, it’s likely that he’ll get a taste of a little bit of everything with the Steelers.

The point of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is to help minority coaches one day reach the NFL. Gladney’s got the right mindset to succeed. While Mercyhurst might not be the biggest university in the world, this opportunity could help sharpen his skills and prepare him to make the leap to the NFL one day. It’s a great opportunity, and hopefully Gladney learns a lot.