Three Dogs, One Bone: James Pierre, Brandin Echols, And Donte Kent Competing For Final CB Spot

Reintroducing a series highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, as two players compete for the final roster spot on the depth chart. Today, we examine the cornerback room, specifically the battle of James Pierre, Brandin Echols, and Donte Kent for the final spot on the depth chart.

Following the blockbuster trade that sent S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ CB room looks pretty packed. Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., and Cory Trice Jr. are all likely locks to make the team.

After those five, there likely is room for one more cornerback on the depth chart. That spot is up for grabs with James Pierre, Brandin Echols, and Donte Kent all jostling for position to make the team in a reserve/special teams role at least to start the 2025 season.

When you look at Donte Kent, the Steelers selected the rookie out of Central Michigan with their last pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Omar Khan mentioned that they expect Kent to see the field “sooner than later” after the selection, highlighting his play both on defense and special teams. Kent starred as a punt returner and gunner in college and set the Central Michigan school record for pass deflections with 47.

Still, Kent allowed plenty of splash plays during his career, being a feast-or-famine defensive back. His likely role on the roster would be as a gunner on special teams and competing for the starting punt return job in training camp.

With both WR Calvin Austin III and RB Kenneth Gainwell having extensive experience in that role during their respective NFL careers, Kent may be better suited for the practice squad to start his career as he continues to develop as a defender at the NFL level.

The Steelers signed Brandin Echols this offseason after he spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets. In his NFL career, he started 19 of 57 games and had 16 pass deflections, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes. Still, Echols is better suited for being a depth piece called upon in case of injury, having been picked on by the likes of George Pickens last year in Pittsburgh’s matchup.

Echols primarily played outside corner during offseason activities, making it hard for him to expect to see playing time with Ramsey, Porter, Slay, and Trice all ahead of him. He has some experience playing in the slot, and we can expect Ramsey to see plenty of snaps in the slot this coming season in Pittsburgh. Echols must make this roster through special teams, of which he’s played 707 snaps there over the past four seasons.

Echols will need to prove that he is a better special-teams ace than Kent or Pierre to secure a roster spot. Given that Pittsburgh signed Echols to a two-year deal with $1.83 million in guarantees, they would face some penalty if they cut him. Still, that number is relatively low should he be outplayed by his competition this summer.

Pierre signed a cheap one-year deal with Pittsburgh, meaning that Pittsburgh could part ways with him relatively easily. However, Pierre has proven to be a quality special teamer since making the team back in 2020 and came back to Pittsburgh after getting released by the Washington Commanders prior to the start of the 2024 season. He has played 1,191 special-teams snaps for Pittsburgh as a talented gunner.

Pierre has filled in when necessary on defense and is a capable depth option, logging 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles on 933 career defensive snaps. Alex Kozora wrote that Pierre is inside the bubble thanks to his special-teams play, which is arguably better to date than Echols or Kent’s coming in as a rookie.

Training camp and the preseason will play a big role in deciding who will win the final cornerback spot on the depth chart, but as we sit here today, Pierre likely has a leg up on Kent and Echols thanks to his familiarity with the system and his usage on special teams.