‘Thought I Got Traded For A Second:’ Patrick Queen Reacts To Flurry Of Steelers Offseason Moves

For linebacker Patrick Queen, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room looks far different now compared to where he last left it. Roster turnover is inevitable for every NFL team, but the Steelers put things into overdrive this offseason. Over 9,300 snaps from a season ago have to be replaced and Pittsburgh made some of the year’s biggest moves. Trading for DK Metcalf. Signing Aaron Rodgers. The blockbuster deal that shipped out Minkah Fitzpatrick and brought in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Referring to the Fitzpatrick deal, Queen admits he thought he was the one headed to Miami. Speaking to reporters on training camp report date, Queen said a vague text made him briefly believe he was on the move.

“He woke up to a text that said, ‘Wow’ and thought he got traded for a sec,” ESPN beat writer Brooke Pryor tweeted Wednesday morning.

Patrick Queen said he was surprised by all the Steelers moves this offseason. He woke up to a text that said “Wow 👀” and he thought he got traded for a sec. “Sometimes it comes at a cost and you lose great people, but then you also gain great people.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 23, 2025

Instead, it was Fitzpatrick as the surprising piece of the deal. Absent a playoff win in eight years, Pittsburgh’s aggressively re-tooling its roster to get over the hump. The Steelers have one of the NFL’s largest roster turnovers of the offseason, largely only trailing teams with new regimes where change is more natural.

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Queen had a similar reaction as many of his Steelers teammates. Complete surprise to see the front office part with a mainstay like Fitzpatrick.

Patrick Queen on the Steelers’ busy offseason and the Minkah/Ramsey/Jonnu trade: “I definitely didn't expect it. I actually woke up and said, ‘Wow, they sent me.’ I thought I got traded for a second. It’s crazy.” — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 23, 2025

Queen is one of the constants and in need of a jump in play. After an underwhelming first year that ended in a collapse on all sides of the ball, he’ll be counted on to clean up communication issues and create more splash plays in his second season with the team. His role as central communicator and green-dot wearer is even more critical given all the new players who surround him.

No matter what the 53-man roster looks like, Pittsburgh’s expectations remain the same. Compete for the AFC North, make the playoffs, and snap the postseason victory drought. If the Steelers can’t do it with this new-look roster, it’s worth wondering what moves need to be made to get there. Finding a franchise quarterback will be the next mission, one that figures to begin in the 2026 NFL Draft.