‘Things Are Feeling More Natural:’ Calvin Austin III Explains His Development As Receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III took a big step forward in 2024, catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns. While it was his third season in the league, it was only the second year that he played after his rookie season was wiped out due to injury. Heading into his fourth season, Austin said he’s feeling more comfortable on the field.

“I’m really just seeing it more and more through my development when I’m on the field. Things are just feeling more natural. Obviously, with time, what people don’t realize is, while yes, we’re professionals, we’re still developing. I’m still developing into the receiver that I want to be,” Austin said on the Breakfast With Benz podcast hosted by Tim Benz.

Austin felt he showed development last year with more opportunities, particularly in improving on contested catches.

One of the criticisms of Austin early in his career was his limited catch radius and the impact of his size on making contested catches. Last season, Austin showed off solid hands and made a few really impressive catches in tight windows, including one of the best catches of the season against the Ravens late in the year.

As Austin said, even though he’s in the NFL, he’s not a finished product. There’s always more to develop, and Austin is entering a pivotal season. Not only is it a contract year for him, but right now, he’s slotted in as Pittsburgh’s WR2. After last season, it makes sense that Austin feels more settled in and can play more naturally.

There should be a certain comfort level now that he’s established himself as a viable receiver. With Aaron Rodgers under center, Austin could have a big year if he continues to improve his game and keep developing as he said he’s working toward.

Last year was a bit of a breakout season for him, and he can continue to build on that. Austin will be a significant part of Pittsburgh’s success in the passing game this season, and if he continues to evolve his game, he could earn himself a nice contract next year. Thanks to his speed, he’s proven to be a deep threat, and feeling more comfortable in the offense could give him the confidence to really become an impact player this year.