‘They’re All-In’: Roethlisberger Reacts To Watt’s Record-Breaking Extension

T.J. Watt now holds the largest contract in Steelers history, a distinction that was held by Ben Roethlisberger for a long time in Pittsburgh. Giving that type of money to a non-quarterback sends a message, and Ben Roethlisberger broke it down on his Footbahlin podcast today while reacting to Watt’s new deal.
“Well done, Steelers. Well done, T.J.,” Roethlisberger said. “All in, that’s what it tells me. They’re all in for this year and obviously the foreseeable future, trying to get a Super Bowl. I think that it’s a great move to get your leader back in there. It’s a lot of money. He deserves it…I think it’s a good move. I think it’s a guy that you can now just say, ‘Okay, go play ball.’ Not worry about anything. He can just go play free.”
Watt may not be a team captain, but he’s been the face of the franchise since Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. With several other moves this offseason to maximize the Steelers’ one-year window with Aaron Rodgers, Watt was the final cherry on top. It sends a message to every player on the roster that the team is serious about keeping its best players and winning. And any aspiring young player now knows the Steelers are willing to give out top money if it’s well-deserved.
It’s a different era of Steelers football than the one Roethlisberger played in. Back then, a big offseason consisted of signing TE Eric Ebron and several of their own free agents. But under Omar Khan, they are not shy to upgrade the roster with splashy free agent signings or trades. Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Aaron Rodgers, and DK Metcalf all in one offseason was completely unheard of in the Roethlisberger era.
The Steelers have been stockpiling 2026 draft capital to prepare for the future, but they’ve clearly gone all-in on the current team. It also signals their belief in a quick transition to the next era after Rodgers.
That long-term vision doesn’t change what’s at stake in the short term. For Watt, it’s still about staying healthy and finally earning that elusive first playoff win.
Roethlisberger texted Watt to congratulate him, and Watt answered him while tending to his fatherly duties: changing a diaper.
“Good news, diapers are not cheap, and now you can afford 15 kids’ worth of diapers,” Roethlisberger joked.