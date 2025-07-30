‘They Are Excited About This Guy’: Steelers Expect Kaleb Johnson To Become ‘Bell-Cow’ RB, Fittipaldo Says

Derrick Harmon has every chance to make an impact as the team’s first-round pick, but it might be their second selection who ends up having the most profound effect this season. RB Kaleb Johnson was drafted as a “perfect fit” to Arthur Smith’s offense, and the hype has only continued to build through spring practices and early training camp.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo revealed some of the conversations he’s had at training camp about the rookie running back.

“He’s the one guy where you just talk to people around the team up at practice; almost to a man, they are excited about this guy,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “Everyone in that building is hopeful that Kaleb Johnson is that type of guy. Got him in the third round, but there’s a lot of expectations that he could be their so-called bell-cow guy for the next few years.”

Jaylen Warren is getting the initial first-team reps, and that could continue into the start of the season, but there seems to be a growing sense that it won’t be long before Johnson takes a larger role.

Mike Tomlin rarely praises any player this time of year—certainly not a rookie—but he couldn’t help himself when it came to Johnson and how prepared he was entering his rookie training camp. Tomlin pointed to his level of conditioning and acknowledged a high floor of play for the rookie.

It turns out Johnson prepared like a veteran and trained in 110-degree Arizona heat to get ready for the grind of training camp in July. And it’s a good thing he did that because it’s been a scorcher in Latrobe. More conditioning means less breaks and less breaks means more reps and a quicker learning curve.

His biggest test will come now that the pads are on and the defense can start to tackle him to the ground. How will his body hold up with NFL defenders hitting him? More importantly, how does he do in pass protection, which has been his biggest focus since getting drafted? If Johnson passes both of those tests with flying colors, it will be hard to justify keeping him out of the starting lineup.