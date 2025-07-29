‘There’s Pettiness’: Heyward Previews Steelers’ First Padded Practice

Everything accomplished over the first four days of training camp will soon be forgotten as the pads come on and the real work starts. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in live contact drills today. With fights already starting to break out without pads on, it should be interesting to see the massive jump in intensity that comes with wearing pads. Mike Tomlin could hardly contain his excitement after Sunday’s practice.
Cam Heyward described how Tomlin helps foster that culture on the first day of padded practice and previewed some of what to expect.
“He pits every player against each other,” Heyward said via his Not Just Football podcast. “There’s a level of…there’s pettiness that first day. There’s little fights that break out and you’re just trying to make sure you get through with practice.”
Competition is a huge part of what the Steelers do at camp. As Joe Haden put it on Heyward’s podcast, Tomlin will point at two players and say “two dogs, one bone.” He lets players know that there’s only room for one of them on the roster. Of course that’s going to bring out the competition and foster a much higher level of intensity. That’s why he does it.
There’s competition within the different position groups for roster spots, and then of course there is competition on the field against players on the other side of the ball.
The backs-on-backers drill always has featured matchups, and Tomlin will make sure to run things back with certain pairings to pit players against each other. Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris had some serious battles last year in camp, for example. And Tomlin made sure to let the media know that the running backs got the better of the linebackers.
He has already singled out ILB Payton Wilson versus RB Kenneth Gainwell for this camp, but there will be plenty of other featured matchups. Who is rookie RB Kaleb Johnson going to get matched up against? He is eager to show off his improved pass-protection skills and the Steelers are eager to test them. The Steelers have Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb and Wilson to throw at him.
Whatever the matchups may be, expect one of the most intense practices of training camp today, only to be topped by Friday night’s practice under the lights this week.