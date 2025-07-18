‘Their Defense Isn’t That Good’: Colin Cowherd Criticizes Steelers Following T.J. Watt Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are synonymous with defense. No matter how their teams have been built, their defense is usually in the spotlight. That will likely be true again this season. The Steelers recently agreed to terms with T.J. Watt on a contract extension, once again investing in their defense. However, Colin Cowherd criticized this move.

“It’s not the talented [T.J.] Watt, it’s how they prioritize defense,” Cowherd said Friday on FS1’s The Herd. “Frankly, their defense isn’t that good. Four straight years, it’s been out of the top 10 in total defense.

“Let’s talk playoffs, because that’s all that matters in this sport, January, if you go look at the last five playoff games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ve given up 28, 31, 42, 48, and 45. They give up 40 points a game. They’re spending all this money on the wrong side of the ball, and they’re not dominant.”

It’s true that the Steelers’ defense hasn’t been as good as they should be in recent years. Considering the talent they’ve had, they should consistently be one of the top units in the league.

However, there’s context around their recent struggles. Last year was a disaster, with Pittsburgh’s defense collapsing down the stretch. While it’s tough to defend them when they were plagued by miscommunication and missed tackles, injuries have hampered them in other years.

In 2023, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick dealt with injuries that derailed their seasons. They weren’t the only players in Pittsburgh that got banged up, too. The Steelers dealt with extensive injuries at safety and middle linebacker, forcing them to put a Band-Aid on the center of their defense.

In 2022, Watt suffered a major injury, and while he returned quicker than anticipated, he never looked quite right. Without him, Pittsburgh’s defense was much worse. That goes to show how important he is to their team.

The Steelers’ defense also isn’t entirely to blame for their playoff struggles, either. Often, they haven’t received much support from their offense. Pittsburgh’s offense has often gifted their postseason opponents with points or great field position. Also, in 2023, the Steelers’ defense didn’t have Watt, which helps explain why they weren’t as dominant.

This season, the Steelers’ defense is even more loaded with talent. They’ve added players like Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, with others like Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson hopefully set to take a step forward in Pittsburgh. While the Steelers’ defense hasn’t been at the level they should be lately, they haven’t been terrible. More often than not, they’re the reason Pittsburgh wins games.