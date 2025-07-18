The Terrible Podcast — Talking T.J. Watt Contract Extension, His Injury Concerns, Steelers 90 In 30 Series Players & More

Season 15, Episode 162 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers and OLB T.J. Watt agreeing to a three-year, $123 million contract extension on Thursday.

As you would expect, Alex and I cover the Watt contract extension from several different angles. The contract details hit the Internet early in this show, so we make sure to go over those thoroughly. We discuss Watt’s cap charges, cash flow, guaranteed money, and we also go over how he was the big winner in nearly aspect of his negotiations with the Steelers.

Alex and I have a long discussion about whether extending Watt and making him the highest paid non-QB in the NFL was the right decision. Both of us think it was, and we explain why we both feel that why.

We talk about how and why some analysts, media members, and fans of the team are likely upset that the Steelers extended Watt for so much money. We also discuss the overall philosophy the Steelers have had for some time and how the Watt extension played into that.

How big of risk do the Steelers now have with Watt moving forward? Alex and I attempt to address that question and topic during this show as well. Could and should have the Steelers gotten Watt extended earlier in the offseason to save a little money? Should they have traded Watt prior to the 2025 NFL Draft? We attempt to address the kinds of questions that several people seem to have concerning Watt during this show as well.

After fully discussing Watt’s extension multiple ways, Alex and I then dive into more players that we have yet to cover in my annual 90 in 30 series. Today, we discuss nine more players from that ongoing series, and they are: G Isaac Seumalo, WR Ben Skowronek, DT Jacob Slade, CB Darius Slay, WR Roc Taylor, FB DJ Thomas-Jones, QB Skylar Thompson, S Juan Thornhill, and CB Cory Trice Jr.

This 119-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering a few outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking T.J. Watt Contract Extension, His Injury Concerns, Steelers’ 90 In 30 Series Players & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8224084978

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 162 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n