The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Throwback Uniforms, Final 90 In 30 Series Players, Camp Lookahead & More

Season 15, Episode 163 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the new throwback uniforms that the Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed for their 2025 season. We go over the uniforms and helmet that pay homage to the 1933 Steelers. We discuss what we like and dislike about the new throwbacks and talk about the changes that were made from the last time they wore them in the 90s.

After discussing the new throwbacks thoroughly, Alex and I then dive into the final set of players that we have yet to cover in my annual 90 in 30 series that wrapped up on Sunday. Today, we discuss 15 final players from that series, and they are: P Corliss Waitman, T Gareth Warren, RB Jaylen Warren, TE Darnell Washington, OLB T.J. Watt, OLB Julius Welschof, G Aiden Williams, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, ILB Payton Wilson, WR Roman Wilson, WR Robert Woods, LS Tucker Addington, CB Jaylen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and TE Donald Parham Jr.

At the end of this Monday episode, Alex and I look ahead to the several things we are excited to talk about and cover once the Steelers start their 2025 training camp this week. We also briefly discuss some notable things related to Alex’s 53-man roster prediction for the Steelers prior to this year’s training camp get underway.

We close this episode out by going over our plans for the Wednesday episode. This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

