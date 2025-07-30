The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Roster Moves, Tomlin Comments, Clark Contract, Media Optimism & More

Season 16, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, which was recorded Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers having their Tuesday training camp practice ruined by inclement weather just as it was about to get underway.

Alex and I go over the several transactions that the Steelers made on Tuesday, with the primary one being the contract termination of RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson. We also discuss the team waiving OLB Jeremiah Moon and WR Montana Lemonious-Craig being waived as injured. We briefly discuss the two new players that the Steelers signed on Tuesday as well.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin did have a press conference on Tuesday after the team finished their work inside, so Alex and I go over the key things that he had to say during it. We also talk about how it sounds like T Broderick Jones should be able to resume practicing in some capacity on Wednesday.

We finally have the contract details for new Steelers S Chuck Clark to pass along so we go over the specifics related to his one-year deal that he recently signed with the team.

Two former Steelers players, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and G Nate Herbig, have been in the news cycle the last few days, so we go over the reasons for that. Alex and I also discuss the latest news concerning Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson’s camp holdout.

Are the Steelers gaining more faith from the major media regarding the 2025 season now that training camp is underway? Alex and I both seem to think so, and we explain why we think that might be.

This 79-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a listener question at the very end.

