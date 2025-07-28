The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Camp Health, Rodgers Interview With Brandt, Offensive Tackles & More

Season 16, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers with four training camp practices in the books for 2025.

Alex and I discuss Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson still being on the roster through four training camp practices. (UPDATE: Patterson announced he was released by the Steelers right after the show wrapped up.)

We discuss the Steelers adding veteran S Chuck Clark more in depth during this show and if that means the team will keep four safeties on its 53-man roster to start the 2025 regular season.

The Steelers announced their 2025 Hall of Honor Class over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss this year’s three new members in Joey Porter, Ben Roethlisberger, and Maurkice Pouncey. We also talk about Pouncey’s chances of being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a later date.

The Miami Dolphins have revamped the contract of new S Minkah Fitzpatrick since acquiring him from the Steelers, so Alex and I go over the details of what that looks like.

With Steelers T Broderick Jones now banged up in training camp, Alex and I discuss his status this summer and the same with fellow starting T Troy Fautanu. We discuss T Dylan Cook getting extra reps at left tackle with the first- and second-team offense on Sunday.

Kyle Brandt had two great interviews with Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and HC Mike Tomlin on the NFL Network over the weekend, so we recap those during this show. We focus a lot on what all Rodgers had to say to Brandt and specifically his rebuttal to the recent criticism he received from Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw of FOX Sports. We go over what Tomlin had to say about his long non-losing season streak.

Later in this show, Alex and I look ahead to things we will be looking for when the Steelers resume training camp practices on Tuesday and how the team will begin donning pads this week.

Alex and I then quickly recap a few notable things that a few other various Steelers players had to say since our last show.

This 85-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few listener questions at the very end.

