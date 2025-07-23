The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Camp Reporting Day, Seumalo On NFI List, Watt Comments & More

Season 16, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday evening show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA earlier in the day for the start of their 2025 training camp.

We first discuss the team placing G Isaac Seumalo on the Active/NFI list with a soft tissue injury at the start of training camp. We discuss how he will miss the start of training camp and who will likely fill in for him at left guard until he is healthy. We talk a little bit about how the Steelers are really a healthy team overall heading into training camp this year.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin talked to the media on Wednesday afternoon, so we go over a few key things that he had to say at the start of camp. We focus a lot on what Tomlin had to say about the expected cornerback usage in 2025 when it comes to the top three in that position group: Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay.

Steelers GM Omar Khan also had a press conference on Wednesday, so Alex and I parse the main talking points to come out of his media session. There’s a lot to recap from Khan regarding possible additions moving forward and future contract extensions this summer. We discuss how active Khan has been this offseason, with him also keeping a close eye on the 2026 NFL Draft. We also go over what he had to say about the decision to trade away S Minkah Fitzpatrick a few weeks ago.

Fresh off of signing his new contract last week, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt also had a formal press conference on Wednesday. Alex and I make sure to parse the key things he had to say during his media session.

Later in this show, Alex and I attempt to quickly recap a few notable things that a few other various Steelers players had to say on reporting day.

With the Steelers set to have their first official training camp practice of 2025 on Thursday, Alex and I look ahead to things we are looking forward to learning right out of the chute this year.

This 76-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few listener questions at the very end.

