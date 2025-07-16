Season 15, Episode 161 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into the latest contract information regarding two new members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, based on the latest NFLPA salary cap update.

We go over what the new salary cap hits for Ramsey and Smith are perceived to be for 2025 and how the uncertainty of the former’s option bonus could still play into his amount before Week 1.

Based on the latest NFLPA update, the Steelers are now $25,425,794 under the cap. We go over what that means and also talk a little bit about where the Steelers now seem to be at from a cash-spending perspective for the 2025 season.

Could the Steelers make a trade for Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin or San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings really work from a cash and cap perspective if they really wanted to acquire either player? Alex and I address that popular question that several fans seem to have right now. We also discuss the latest reports concerning both McLaurin and Jennings and whether either might ultimately be traded by their current team.

Starring in the middle of this show, we pick up where we left off on Monday when it comes to reviewing players in my annual 90 In 30 series. Today, Alex and I discuss 12 more players from that ongoing series, and they are: DT Esezi Otomewo, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, CB James Pierre, CB Joey Porter Jr., ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Mark Robinson, QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Mason Rudolph, K Ben Sauls, OLB Jack Sawyer, G Max Scharping, and RB Trey Sermon.

This 119-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering a few outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Ramsey, Smith Contract Info, Steelers Cap Situation, 90 In 30 Series Players & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7928165754

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 161 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n