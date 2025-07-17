‘The Season’s Already Done:’ Analyst Makes Bold Prediction If Broderick Jones Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rapidly approaching 10 years without a playoff win. Based on their offseason moves, it appears they know that. They’ve signed QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Darius Slay. They’ve traded for WR DK Metcalf, DB Jalen Ramsey, and TE Jonnu Smith. But, according to Sam Monson on Check The Mic, OT Broderick Jones is the most important non-quarterback on the Steelers’ roster for 2025.

But it’s not because Jones has been a great player for the Steelers, like so many other players on Check The Mic’s list. It’s the exact opposite reason. And if Jones doesn’t improve, the Steelers could be heading toward a disastrous season.

“Former top pick at offensive tackle, has been bad so far,” Monson said Thursday. “Not even just a little bit underwhelming, not the dominant force. He’s been actively pretty bad. If he’s actively bad again this year, I think the season’s already done basically.”

The Steelers obviously have high hopes for Broderick Jones, trading up to select him 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are banking on his incredible athleticism and potential to develop into a top-flight NFL left tackle.

Unfortunately, that has yet to happen. Through two years, he’s played most of his snaps at right tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he only took seven snaps at left tackle in 2024. But it isn’t just a matter of playing out of his natural position of left tackle. He was not good at right tackle in 2024, especially in the pass-blocking department.

Per PFF, Jones played the 13th-most snaps of any offensive tackle at 1,071. But he committed 10 penalties, the 19th-worst among tackles. And PFF charged him with 10 sacks allowed, third-most in the league. Jones was better at run blocking, though. PFF gave him a 64.2 grade, which was among the top half of all offensive tackles.

But overall Monson has plenty of data to back up his concerns about Jones. He has voiced them previously, too. He called for Jones to be benched for the upcoming season earlier this offseason.

So why does Monson think Broderick Jones is the Steelers’ most important player outside of the quarterback position? Well, it has a lot to do with who is playing quarterback, actually. Rodgers is no spring chicken. He’ll turn 42 in December. He was never Lamar Jackson, but he was athletic enough to be able to scramble and extend plays to overcome issues on the offensive line. He can’t do that anymore.

So, if Jones struggles to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside, that spells trouble for the Steelers.

“I would go as far to say, if Broderick Jones does not improve, left or right tackle, and he’s starting the whole season, I think the Steelers have a losing season this year,” Monson said.

No pressure on the guy who is expected to prevent pressure, right?