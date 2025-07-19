‘The Leader Of The Pack’: Batko Tabs Payton Wilson As Potential Breakout Player In 2025

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be successful this year, it will come off the strength of their defense. It’s the same story as the past few years, with a new veteran quarterback in town and a defense with far more of a financial investment than the offense. However, there is one player who could take a big step forward this year. According to Steelers insider Brian Batko, that player is Payton Wilson.

“We saw real flashes of real brilliance and potential from him as a rookie… I think this guy is going to be the leader of the pack, and that is Payton Wilson,” Batko said on The North Shore Drive podcast on Friday. “I think we all thought he was going to go higher than he did, as a late third-rounder. You certainly saw the upside in him as a rookie.”

The upside was definitely there. Payton Wilson didn’t get a ton of playing time, playing just 45 percent of the total defensive snaps. However, he did well when called upon. Wilson made 78 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered two, and had an interception as well.

One thing the Steelers’ defense specifically prides itself on is forcing turnovers. When they win the turnover battle, they typically win the game. That’s an area Wilson was pretty clutch in last year. In the Steelers’ 18-16 win against the Ravens early in the year, Wilson came up with a spectacular interception late in the game, helping seal the victory. Just two weeks later, Wilson had a scoop and score against the Bengals, proving vital in a six-point win.

He could have been a little more consistent, with an 8.2 percent missed tackle rate, but for the most part, Wilson was impressive. Now, he gets a chance at an expanded role. Most of the time he wasn’t on the field in his rookie season was due to the presence of Elandon Roberts. Now, Roberts is with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Wilson is staring a starting spot dead in the eyes.

The excitement around Payton Wilson is real this offseason. After an impressive rookie campaign, he’ll be playing with a lot of talent around him. The Steelers are stacked at cornerback and on the defensive line. All of that talent should help Wilson grow more comfortable as a starter this season. Pittsburgh hopes that will help him turn into their next star defender.