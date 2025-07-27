The Best Thing About Kaleb Johnson ‘Is His Attitude’, Says Jaylen Warren

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson had some nice words regarding his teammate, Jaylen Warren. Unsurprisingly, the feeling is mutual. After practice Saturday, Warren was asked of some of the things that stood out to him about Johnson.

“The best thing about him is his attitude,” Warren said, speaking to reporters. “You know, he comes in ready to work everyday. Obviously, we seen the skill set, he got it all. But he’s still looking for that winning edge to get better.”

With Johnson now in the backfield, Warren is in an interesting position. He’s not old by any means, but he has now been in the league long enough to the point where he can be something of a mentor for Johnson.

He’s also been waiting patiently for his chance to be a lead back, with Najee Harris in town the last four years. With Harris leaving and the Steelers electing to bring Warren back, he might have viewed that as his chance to become a lead back, until the Steelers drafted Johnson in the third round in April. Yet, there’s no sort of ill will from Warren, and he seems excited about his new teammate.

Going forward, both Warren and Kaleb Johnson should have a say in how the carries are distributed with their performances the first few weeks of the season. To begin the year, Warren will be the starter. He has more experience with the team and has ability in both the run and pass games. Being able to block and catch the ball are uber important with Aaron Rodgers and his 41-year-old self in the pocket.

That said, many are already predicting Johnson to eat into that share as the year progresses. Going forward, it does seem as if he’ll be the Steelers’ back of the future. However, 2025 is all that matters right now, and both of these backs need to be at the top of their game.

In college, Johnson was a workhorse, often playing defenses that were happy to load the box against him. Despite that, he led the Big Ten in rushing yards last year. He’s no stranger to a large workload. His explosiveness really helps as he starts to wear defenses down late in games. On obvious running downs, expect him to be getting the ball. Meanwhile Warren and Gainwell will get most of the work in passing downs.

For Kaleb Johnson to succeed in the NFL, he needs the sort of veteran help that Warren can provide. Fortunately, these two seem to already be forming an excellent relationship.