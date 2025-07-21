The Added Benefits Of Steelers Getting T.J. Watt Signed Before Training Camp

The Steelers managed to sign T.J. Watt to an extension before training camp, which is good news on multiple fronts. While it avoids the potential drama a hold-in (or even a holdout) would bring, it has a more practical benefit. Both he and the coaches expressed a desire to make changes to his schematic usage. Now he has all of training camp to actually work on it, rather than just talk about it.

During Watt’s last contract talks with the Steelers, he showed up to training camp but did not participate in practice. At the time, he didn’t really have anything concrete he needed to work on within the framework of the defense. This time, though, he does, so it makes sense to be here for that.

Specifically, after a sluggish finish to the Steelers’ 2024 season, T.J. Watt expressed a desire to move around the field more going forward. While he has played on both sides before, he hasn’t done much switching, Many of the game’s top pass rushers do that, which hinders an offense’s ability to scheme them out of plays.

In 2024, Watt posted his lowest sack total in a full season since his rookie year, “only” 11.5. While that’s a career year for most pass rushers, it sparked a wave of skepticism about his future. Coming off a “down” year, how could the Steelers justify making T.J. Watt the highest-paid defender of all time?

Over his final six games, including the Steelers’ playoff loss, Watt only posted two sacks, both in the same game. In his final two games, he failed to register a statistic of any kind—not even an assisted tackle. While some maintain that he played through injury, the bottom line is he brought up shifting sides.

And now the Steelers can work on that with T.J. Watt throughout training camp. One might argue there is no reason to worry about his ability to do that, it still helps the entire defense to rep it. For one thing, edge rushers work in tandem with the defensive ends on their side.

On top of that, the Steelers are breaking in a rookie defensive end in Derrick Harmon that Watt will have to learn how to play with. Harmon will presumably play on Watt’s side, as Cameron Heyward traditionally plays on the right. That’s arguably just as big a reason it’s imperative that they have him in camp.

Not only do the Steelers get to begin building that relationship between T.J. Watt and Derrick Harmon, it also helps Harmon adjust to working with different pass rushers if they are going to start moving them around.

Of course, the Steelers will probably give Watt plenty of rest days and breaks from certain practices. Players of his stature, and with a contusion to the birth certificate, rightfully earn that leeway. It’s more important that he is healthy than that he works in camp. But there are certain things they can only do through repetition, and for that, he needs to be out there.