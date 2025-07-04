‘That’s Not Speculation:’ Beat Writer Says ‘Steelers Believe’ Jalen Ramsey Can Play Safety

Jalen Ramsey’s exact role with the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t fully clear. But one beat writer is confident it includes playing snaps at safety. Weighing in with more thoughts on the ramifications of Monday’s mega-deal, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo said Ramsey will be more than a cornerback.

“That’s not speculation. The Steelers believe he can play safety,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Jack Hillgrove Friday after Hillgrove referenced “speculation” of Ramsey moving around. “I think that’s part of the equation when you acquire a guy like that. You want that versatility in the back end of your secondary.”

Internally, the Steelers view Ramsey’s career arc similar to Rod Woodson, who shifted to safety late in his career. A common move for older corners to make, still instinctual and ball-hawking but losing a step to turn and run in man coverage. Ramsey isn’t likely to make a full-blown position switch but figures to be utilized in multiple ways in order for Pittsburgh to keep its best four defensive backs, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, DeShon Elliott, and Ramsey, on the field as much as possible.

Cornerbacks playing safety alignment isn’t new in Pittsburgh. After his eight-game suspension last season, CB Cam Sutton logged nearly 5-percent of his snaps at safety. Far from a huge amount but with the intent of creating different post-snap pictures for defense while moving the team’s true safeties, like Fitzpatrick, around.

“And the nice thing about Jalen Ramsey is you can also play slot corner,” Fittipaldo said.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ramsey logged over 700 snaps as an outside corner last season with another 185 in the slot. Only one came at safety. Pittsburgh figures to adjust those percentages this season. The Steelers have toyed with plenty of defensive wrinkles and personnel groups (we charted 16 different groupings last year)and with added versatility, can get even more creative with alignments.

The concern is two-fold. Complexity with something new. With Ramsey and Slay, the Steelers’ secondary has received a face lift. Both are smart veterans but anytime pieces are trying to come together to a system with layers and nuance, there’s risk for mistake. Communication issues doomed Pittsburgh a year ago and can’t happen again. If it works, the Steelers could have the NFL’s best defense. If not, they could underwhelm.

If it’s the former and Ramsey sticks around for several more seasons, he could make the full-time switch to safety.