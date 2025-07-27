Tempers Flare As Players Wait ‘Like Racehorses’ For First Padded Practice

With temperatures rising at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, things are starting to get heated between players.

One day after a minor skirmish broke out in training camp practice, another one erupted Sunday on Day 4 of training camp as linebacker Nick Herbig and center Ryan McCollum got into it late in practice. According to our very own Alex Kozora, Herbig and McCollum got into it after a play. McCollum reportedly lost his helmet.

First decent skirmish of camp. Looks like C Ryan McCollum and EDGE Nick Herbig got into it a bit. McCollum's helmet came off. Broken up now. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

Steelers Depot’s Tim Rice captured photos of the skirmish during training camp practice Sunday, which also featured linebacker Cole Holcomb in the mix with McCollum and Herbig.

That was the first good fight of camp. Helmet goes flying. Looks like it was C Ryan McCollum helmet. and look like Nick Herbig is at the bottom. Deciphering pic. #Steelers @steelers #nfl #herewego #steelernation #steelerscamp @Steelersdepot pic.twitter.com/AyPoOYs0H7 — T R (@TimotRice) July 27, 2025

The quick battle between members of offense and defense was soon broken up, but it was the second minor scuffle of training camp. On Saturday, veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry ran over second-year center Zach Frazier, leading to a brief skirmish.

As second-year offensive tackle Troy Fautanu stated, there’s been a lot of chirping already in training camp. It should only ratchet up once the pads come on, making for a hostile environment.

Dean Lowry runs over Zach Frazier to disrupt Kaleb Johnson zone run. First skirmish after the play, though a very minor one. Nearing end of a hot practice. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2025

For head coach Mike Tomlin, the pads can’t come on soon enough Tuesday in Latrobe. The players feel the same way.

“There’s no doubt, they’re like racehorses,” Tomlin said of pads coming on for the players Tuesday, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on X. “That’s just the next step in this thing, and they’re ready.”

This team ready for pads and contact?

# Steelers Mike Tomlin pic.twitter.com/8Kpr128dX2 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 27, 2025

How chippy it has been at times over the past few days proves the players are ready to get after it with pads on. When the pads come on, that could lead to even more skirmishes, and maybe even a big fight like the Steelers had last summer in Latrobe.

Last year on July 31, the Steelers had a major fight break out during training camp after a hit on former quarterback Justin Fields. That fight broke out after former linebacker Elandon Roberts, a physical, old-school linebacker who plays with an edge, hit Fields late and tackled him to the ground.

That set off the young offensive line of the Steelers as Mason McCormick rushed to Fields’ aid, starting a fight with Roberts on the second day of padded practices last summer in Latrobe.

A big fight didn’t occur this time between McCollum and Herbig, but the heat could be getting to the players in Latrobe. The Steelers decided to move practices back to the 1:55 p.m. window to take advantage of the heat and test themselves. For head coach Mike Tomlin, the heat is doing what he expected.

“It’s exactly what we were searching for. Moving our practice times back to 1:55, man, we think it aids development,” Tomlin said Saturday after practice. “It’s challenging. But you want challenging in an environment like this.”

The heat is certainly challenging. Some injuries are starting to mount for the Steelers in training camp. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon went down with a calf injury earlier in the week. On Sunday, rookie UDFA FB/TE DJ Thomas-Jones was carted off with an injury, and offensive tackle Broderick Jones was limited in practice late with some sort of injury before leaving.