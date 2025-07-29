‘Talented Young Guys:’ Tomlin Excited For Steelers’ Trenches To Battle

During the last few NFL Drafts, Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers have made a big effort to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball. Each of their past three first-round picks have been on the offensive or defensive line; they selected Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu and Derrick Harmon.

After this investment, the Steelers are flush with youth on both the offensive and defensive line. Some of these young, talented players will do direct battle with each other throughout training camp. That’s something Mike Tomlin is excited about, as a speech after Tuesday’s practice evidenced.

“Certainly, the iron-on-iron component to get better is something that that we buy into,” Tomlin said per a team-provided transcript. “We’ve got some talented young guys on both sides. When you pit one against the other, it creates an environment for [them to] get better. That’s why we go ones versus ones and twos versus twos. We’re not looking for the artificial feel good. We like to improve through competition.”

Pittsburgh has a few impactful veterans on the defensive line, particularly T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Even so, there’s plenty of youth on that side of the ball. Tomlin and the Steelers targeted that area heavily in the draft this year, selecting Harmon, Jack Sawyer, and Yahya Black.

On the offensive line, youth is the norm. C Zach Frazier leads the unit after a terrific rookie season. He is now heading into his second year while looking to cement himself as one of the best centers in the league. To his right, guard Mason McCormick will have his chance to prove himself as a full-time starter after a surprisingly solid rookie year. It doesn’t get any older at tackle, with 24-year olds Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu playing left and right tackle, respectively. Fautanu comes with just one game of NFL experience under his belt while Jones is set to play LT for the first extended time in his professional career. Isaac Seumalo is the only veteran out of the projected starting five.

Every position unit wants to use training camp as an opportunity to roll into the season with some momentum, but it’s especially important for both of these groups. The defensive line struggled against the run in 2024, falling apart towards the end of the year. Harmon, Sawyer, and Black were all capable of defending the run in college. They’ll need to continue developing that part of their respective games to quickly make an impact in the NFL.

The offensive line may be even more important. Arthur Smith’s unit has hopes are riding on a quarterback who turns 42 in December. They’ve got to keep him upright and healthy for the Steelers to have any chance at contending, which strongly depends on the play of the offensive line.

The progress of lineman in camp can be difficult to evaluate before pads come on. Unfortunately, the first padded practice was canceled Tuesday due to weather. However, plenty of padded practices lie ahead. The level of physicality only ramps up from here on out. Tomlin will hope the intense practices help make the Steelers better in the trenches on both sides of the ball.