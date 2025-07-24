‘Tackle Days Are Put To Rest’: Spencer Anderson Purely A Guard Moving Forward

Versatility is important in the NFL, but it’s better for a player to be serviceable at one position than a liability at multiple. Modern offensive linemen are told before they enter the league that knowing multiple positions increases their chances of sticking around. But that’s one of many reasons that the state of offensive line play is much worse than it used to be around the NFL. Spencer Anderson spent his first couple seasons falling into that trap of trying to be both guard and tackle capable, but he’s pretty set at his spot on the inside now.

He was asked what position he views himself this season during his brief media session at training camp report day.

“Being a guard,” Anderson said Wednesday via the team YouTube. “I think my tackle days are put to rest, but I don’t know. We’ll see. Wherever I’m needed, I’ll be at putting my best foot forward.”

It’s not that he’s unwilling to play tackle. He was told to start mentally preparing for reps there after Troy Fautanu’s injury last season. But focusing on just one position makes him a better player when he actually sees the field. How many times have we seen the Steelers play linemen out of position with poor results? Kevin Dotson and Broderick Jones come to mind.

Anderson was primarily a tackle during his rookie season before moving inside in Year 2. It seems that will stick as his long-term position in the league.

His specialization is already paying off in 2025. LG Isaac Seumalo was the only player to open training camp on the NFI list with a soft-tissue injury, and Anderson will be getting first-team reps in his absence, per P-G’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Spencer Anderson will step in at LG for Seumalo. Tomlin said he does not have a timeline for Seumalo because he has not had in-depth conversations with the medical staff about the injury. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 23, 2025

Anderson got the first shot to replace injured right guard James Daniels last season but was passed by Mason McCormick on the depth chart in relatively short order. But he now has valuable starting experience to help give him the inside track as the top backup at guard.

Ever since the NFL started allowing for an extra game day active slot if eight offensive linemen are active, there is no real need for multi-position players. You can have a swing tackle, a swing guard and a backup center all active at the same time.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Anderson has at least some tackle experience in the event of an in-game disaster with multiple injuries. But Anderson should be viewed as a pure guard going forward.