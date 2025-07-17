T.J. Watt Works Out With Nick Herbig In Wisconsin Ahead Of Training Camp

T.J. Watt has been mostly radio silent this offseason as he works through contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to prepare for another great season in 2025. Watt posted some photos on his Instagram story this morning of him working out with Nick Herbig and others at NX Level Sports Performance near his hometown in Waukesha, Wisc. Here is the photo of him and Herbig, shared by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X.

TJ Watt has posted. And he has worked out with Nick Herbig in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/T23kHdtIeL — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 17, 2025

And a group photo with other athletes and a NX Level Sports Performance shirt.

Watt and his brothers have all worked out there in the past, and it’s nice to see him continue to work out with Herbig in the offseason as he’s done routinely since the former Wisconsin Badger was drafted in 2023.

Players report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe next Wednesday for the start of training camp. In 2021, Watt was a hold-in during camp while working out his contract, which he ended up signing just days before the start of the regular season. He has taken a different route so far this offseason by skipping mandatory minicamp, so all eyes will be on whether he reports next Wednesday. Recent reports indicate the two sides are still not close on reaching a deal, though nearly every report has expressed optimism of the two sides eventually working things out.

T.J. Watt’s brother, J.J. Watt told The Pat McAfee Show earlier this offseason that his brother was looking great in offseason workouts this year. I would say Watt’s physique looks as good as ever in the pictures above. He doesn’t need the extra offseason work with the Steelers, but it would be nice to get any and all possible drama out of the way prior to camp in six days.