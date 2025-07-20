T.J. Watt Will Try To Do What Other Steelers’ Great Pass Rushers Couldn’t. Stay.

A one-helmet player is as special as it is rare. In a modern world of free agency and player movement that runs like water, staying in one place isn’t the norm. T.J. Watt has the chance to become the exception. For a franchise that rostered great pass-rushing outside linebackers like the Pittsburgh Steelers, retaining top talent from start to finish just doesn’t happen.

To illustrate, below is a list of the top ten sack-leading 3-4 outside linebackers in franchise history and the teams they played for throughout their careers. Note that this list only applies to homegrown players, one of whom was drafted by the team, which is why the late Kevin Greene isn’t included.

Player Teams T.J. Watt PIT James Harrison PIT, BAL, CIN, NE Jason Gildon PIT, JAC Joey Porter Sr. PIT, MIA, ARI LaMarr Woodley PIT, OAK, ARI Greg Lloyd PIT, CAR Bud Dupree PIT, TEN, ATL, LAC Alex Highsmith PIT Clark Haggans PIT, ARI, SF Chad Brown PIT, SEA, NE

Of the ten, only two have played solely for Pittsburgh. Both are active in Watt and Alex Highsmith. While Highsmith is an excellent player and signed through 2027, the odds of him only playing for Pittsburgh seem slim, even if it means only a brief stint elsewhere.

That would follow several names on the list. Gildon and Lloyd almost spent all their careers in Pittsburgh. But Gildon played his final season in Jacksonville, while Lloyd had a one-year stint in Carolina. Harrison’s time in Cincinnati and New England is hardly even remembered by the national collective, but alas, he was a multiple-helmet guy.

Pittsburgh released Porter to turn to Harrison and the soon-to-be-drafted LaMarr Woodley, while the Steelers had no plans of giving Dupree the long-term deal he sought. Drafting Highsmith was the team’s way of getting ahead of finding his replacement.

Can Watt stay in Pittsburgh wire-to-wire? He’s on track to do it. Nothing says he can’t pull a Franco Harris or Mike Webster and end in another city for a season or two, but Watt has the best chance to join the Steelers’ one-helmet club. He would join the likes of WR Hines Ward and SS Troy Polamalu as players to do it in the height of the free agency era, with rapid roster turnover.

It would make Watt’s career all the more special and notable, guaranteeing that the highlights played during his Hall of Fame speech only show the black and gold.