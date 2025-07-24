T.J. Watt: Training Camp ‘Perfect’ Time Of Year To Experiment With Flipping Sides

T.J. Watt knows as well as anyone he didn’t put up the numbers he would have liked to last season. At the end of the year, he finally relented and expressed openness to the Steelers moving him around the formation. Finally on the eve of practice, he talked about where he stands now, new contract in hand and all.

“That’s something that this time of year is perfect for us, to move around, to get comfortable”, Watt said, via the Steelers’ website. “It’s not about winning every single rep and having to be on the left side and having to get everything mastered on the left side. It’s about trying new things and moving around”.

While some star pass rushers are static to one side of the field, many do move around, especially Myles Garrett. The Steelers have lightly dabbled in switching Watt and Alex Highsmith before, but to no great extent. They have also used Nick Herbig in a three-rusher set, and now they have Jack Sawyer, too.

“We just have so much depth, especially at the outside linebacker position with Herbig, too, who’s a more than capable pass rusher”, Watt said. “I’m sure we’ll have some cool packages and some new stuff for you guys to see”.

It remains comical to me that we talk about the 2024 season of T.J. Watt as a “down year”. Noting his 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles, it feels like the ultimate compliment. But he also finished the final two games of the season without registering a statistic.

It’s not only Watt who is on board with the proposal to move around, but Highsmith as well. “Just throwing different looks at guys”, he said, via the Steelers’ website. “I know he’s primarily left, I’m primarily right. I think we’ve just got to throw different looks at teams and stuff like that, and I know we’re gonna try and work on that during camp. We’ll see how that goes”.

Now, flipping Watt from the left to the right every so often isn’t going to magically solve every problem. Not even the problem of Watt occasionally going without registering a statistic. But it is another tool the Steelers can add to their tool kit, and one they can break out when warranted.

If we are halfway through the season and T.J. Watt is dominating on his usual left side, I don’t think the Steelers or there fans will be too pressed about his lack of right-side rushes. But it will, or should be available to them in the event a change-up feels warranted.

Today will mark the first practice of the offseason for Watt, who skipped not just OTAs but minicamp. I don’t suppose they will break out too many exotic elements right off the bat, but you never know. Even back in the spring, players were talking about new wrinkles they were excited about. Anything that has the potential to make Watt an even better player, though, is worth some amount of enthusiasm.