T.J. Watt, Three Other Steelers Make Bryant McFadden’s List Of Active Hall Of Fame Players

During his eight seasons in the NFL, T.J. Watt has established himself as one of the best at his position. He’s already compiled over 100 sacks and 30 forced fumbles. Watt is a true game wrecker. Because of that, former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden put Watt on his list of active players who will make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He’s had a Hall-of-Fame career, and he’s continuing to add to that,” McFadden said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “When you talk about being Hall of Fame worthy, I feel like, at some point in time throughout your prime years, you have to be considered one of the best players at your position.

“And we know he’s been considered one of the best players at his position. Not to mention, winning a Defensive Player of the Year award and being in the close running for that multiple times.”

While Steelers fans hope that Watt has several solid years left in him, if he walked away today, he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day. Watt’s resumé speaks for itself. He’s a four-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. He also shares the record for most sacks in a single season.

Compare Watt’s accomplishments to those of Julius Peppers, a former NFL edge rusher inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. Peppers played from 2002-2018. In that time, he posted 159.5 sacks and 52 forced fumbles. Also, he was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Peppers was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and while he had great longevity, Watt has similar accolades to him. Add in that Watt actually won DPOY, and he shouldn’t have to wait long to get inducted. Hopefully, he can continue playing at a high level for a few more years, further solidifying his status.

McFadden’s list also included a few other Steelers, such as Cam Heyward, Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey. Rodgers is an easy choice, with his career almost wrapped up. Despite what some people think of him, he’ll easily get into the Hall of Fame.

Heyward should also find himself immortalized in Canton, Ohio, one day, too. His case isn’t as bulletproof as Rodgers’ or Watt’s, but he’s been one of the best defensive linemen in the league for years. While he might not be a first-ballot entry, he should get the call eventually,

Ramsey has the weakest case of any of the Steelers on McFadden’s list. He’s been one of the best corners in the league, but he’s also had a few down years. He’s a three-time First-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. While he makes an interesting case, another year or two of great play would give him a much stronger argument. Luckily, he’s still only 30, so he could have some gas left in the tank.