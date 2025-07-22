‘Super Bowl Or Bust:’ Ben Roethlisberger Believes Mike Tomlin Has Built A Contender

What exactly are the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? Are they playoff contenders? Super Bowl contenders? Or more like the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Dream Team” of 2012 that went 4-12 and saw head coach Andy Reid depart?
Based on the moves the Steelers made this season, two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes they view themselves as contenders.
“I anticipate big things this year…” Roethlisberger said on Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin’ With Ben Roethlisberger. “When Coach Tomlin built this team, there was no way that they’re saying that .500, that’s not even on the table right now. This team right now is built, what Coach Tomlin has built, is a Super Bowl or bust team, in my opinion.”
Some of the same moves that put the Steelers into this conversation also make it all the more precarious. Every team’s goal is to be a contender every single year. But by signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers have pushed their chips into the center of the table for this year and this year only.
And Roethlisberger seems to believe that bet is a worthwhile one. So would failing to win the Super Bowl constitute a failure? Roethlisberger hesitates to put that on anyone, but kind of.
“I don’t wanna sit there and say that anything short of that is a failed season,” Roethlisberger said. “Because that seems like that’s unfair pressure, but it also feels like that’s what they’ve built for. And so it’s not about just getting to the playoffs. And it’s not even just winning a playoff game. That’s a step up and that’s great, but that can’t be what is the final goal of this team. It can’t be that. This team is built right now to go to a Super Bowl and to win a Super Bowl. And so it needs to happen.”
The topic of not winning a playoff game since 2016 has certainly been a hot-button topic recently. Head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, and even team president Art Rooney II have talked about it at end-of-season press conferences. That is a major motivating factor of the decision-making process this offseason. You don’t bring in Rodgers, plus players like cornerbacks Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and TE Jonnu Smith otherwise.
Those additions elevate both the belief and the expectations. The Steelers want to win a Super Bowl, and it appears they believe they can this year.
But you know what has to happen before that? You have to make the playoffs, and you have to win a playoff game. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan know that. That’s why they’ve been so aggressive this year.
But the Steelers don’t just believe that they can win a playoff game this year. They think they have a genuine shot at contending for a championship. So does DT Cam Heyward, saying that he believes the Steelers can win the first Super Bowl of his career.
However, it’s not how the Steelers view themselves that will determine how good they are. Yes, confidence is a big part of how a team plays. But it won’t automatically elevate them to the level of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles, or the Buffalo Bills. It takes talent, hard work, and coaching to make that happen.
The Steelers tried to address the talent portion this offseason. Now, will the players buy into what Tomlin is preaching? Will the offense buy into offensive coordinator Arthur Smith? Will the entire coaching staff elevate the team with good schemes, play calling, and in-game decisions? That will determine whether the Steelers can truly consider themselves Super Bowl contenders.
And Ben Roethlisberger believes that’s what the Steelers have to be this year.