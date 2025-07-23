‘Stuff You Guys Haven’t Seen:’ Watt Teases New Steelers’ Defensive Schemes

At the end of last season, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt said he needed to be more open to moving around the defense. Watt has almost exclusively lined up at left outside linebacker since his second season in the league, but he dealt with constant chips and double teams last season. Ahead of the 2025 season with a new contract in tow, Watt reaffirmed that he’s open to moving around and said that it’s something the Steelers will experiment with during training camp.

“That’s something this time of year is perfect for, to move around and get comfortable. It’s not about winning every single rep and having to be on the left side and having to get everything mastered on the left. It’s about trying new things and moving around. I’m sure you guys will see a good amount of that,” Watt said in a press conference during training camp report day on Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

“I’m sure we’ll have some cool packages and some new stuff you guys haven’t seen,” he added.

A lot of the best pass rushers in the league aren’t beholden to one side, but Watt and Alex Highsmith have primarily stuck to their respective left and right outside linebacker positions. Highsmith and Watt have both said in the past they’re more comfortable playing where they have been, but with offenses adjusting and working to take both of them, especially Watt, out of the game throughout last season, it might be time to adapt.

While Watt said that playing on the right side is like “writing with my left hand,” getting the extra reps in during training camp should help ease the transition. It’s not as if it’s going to be a full-time switch for Watt and Highsmith, but if the two along with Nick Herbig are able to move around more, it could be beneficial for Pittsburgh’s defense and allow both of them to get more opportunities.

New packages can help open things up and allow Watt to move around. The Steelers could also bring back their three outside linebacker package with Watt, Highsmith and Herbig in the game at the same time, and that could include them lining up at different spots.

For as good as Watt is, going up against the same offensive lineman time and time again allows them to adjust throughout the game. It hasn’t stopped Watt from being a game-wrecker and making plays throughout the game, but adjusting and going up against someone new mid-game could make it easier for him to get in the backfield and get after the quarterback.

Taking advantage of different matchups could get Watt back on track after a slow second half of last season. Being flexible about where he lines up and the coaching staff looking to implement different packages could get the Steelers and Watt back to the top of the league when it comes to sacking the quarterback.