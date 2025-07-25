‘Still The Same Position’: Broderick Jones Downplays Moving To LT

In 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up and spent their first-round pick on Broderick Jones. Unfortunately, Jones hasn’t blossomed like they hoped he would through two seasons. Perhaps that’s not all his fault, though. Since being drafted, the Steelers haven’t settled Jones in at one position. He’s mostly been a right tackle, but he’s also gotten a lot of work on the left side. This season, he’s back at left tackle, but he’s not making a big deal out of the change.

“No, I don’t think it’s different,” Jones said Friday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “I’ve been in the starting lineup. It’s still the same position to me. I’m trying to become a starter. They’re looking at me to be the left tackle, so I just gotta focus on that.”

Jones is correct that he’s playing the same position, but flipping between the right and left sides isn’t as easy as it sounds. In the past, offensive linemen have talked about how that change can be difficult. That could also explain some of Jones’ errors.

During his final collegiate season, Jones was primarily a left tackle. However, the Steelers played him at right tackle during his rookie year. He wasn’t awful at that spot, but last year, they moved him around more. After drafting Troy Fautanu, and with Dan Moore Jr. still on the roster, the Steelers only had so many starting spots available.

Therefore, they worked Jones out at left and right tackle, which seemed like more of a detriment than anything to him. Jones’ 2024 season was rocky. Once again, he was the right tackle, but he got benched for Fautanu in Week 2. However, injuries forced him back into the lineup, where his play continued to be up and down.

Consistency hasn’t been a big part of Jones’ NFL tenure. However, that could change this season. The Steelers are playing Fautanu at right tackle, while Jones will move to left tackle, which should be a more natural position for him.

Jones has expressed positive feelings towards the change, so hopefully, the change can get his NFL career back on track. With Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, the Steelers will need their offensive line to step up in a big way. They want to be Super Bowl contenders, but they won’t be able to do that if Rodgers is banged up. As the blindside protector, Jones has a tall task in front of him this year.