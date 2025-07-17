‘Still Had Flashes Of Being The Gold Standard’: NFL Execs Rank Jalen Ramsey Just Outside Top 10 Corners

Jalen Ramsey has been a mainstay on any list ranking the NFL’s top 10 corners since he entered the league in 2016. The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting him just as he falls off the impressive list, but NFL execs, coaches and scouts still think highly of him as a player. Jeremy Fowler’s annual survey had Ramsey just barely outside the top 10 after being No. 5 last offseason.

“He had a down year last year, but he still had flashes of being the gold standard at corner,” one personnel director told Fowler.

Like with many of their veteran offseason additions, the Steelers are hoping that Ramsey’s dip in production was just a down season rather than the start of a trend. How they deploy Ramsey, whether it be on the outside, in the slot, or even at safety, should help put him in position to lean on his instincts to make plays.

“In my opinion, he’s better in the nickel or with specialty roles at this stage,” an AFC evaluator said.

Those speciality roles could help protect Ramsey from the “physical decline” that one AFC exec pointed out, and the presence of Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. will also help. Ramsey has gone against No. 1 receivers for most of his career, but that burden can be shifted or at least split with the 24-year-old Porter.

Ramsey played in 17 games for the Dolphins after receiving a big-money contract extension last offseason. It ended up being one of the quietest seasons of his career as he missed the Pro Bowl while healthy for the first time in his career.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was involved in the trade for Ramsey, was ranked the No. 9 safety in the league. That was also a step down from his previous ranking and only a couple spots ahead of where Ramsey is ranked at corner. In the end, the Steelers opted for change after failing to get Fitzpatrick back to his All-Pro level of play from a few years ago.

If you ask Ja’Marr Chase, all three of the Steelers corners deserve a spot on this top-10 list. He recently ranked Ramsey, Porter and Slay among his top four cornerbacks. Joey Porter Jr. was among the players who also received votes in this survey, though Slay was left off the list entirely. Porter was listed in the same position last year while Slay went from getting votes in 2024 to falling off the list entirely this year.

I don’t know how long Fowler has been doing this survey exactly, but I doubt the Steelers have ever had multiple corners on the list at the same time. The secondary should be a real strength of the team with both top-end talent and depth to match.