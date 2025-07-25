Steelers Worked Out Another Former Ravens Safety Before Signing Chuck Clark

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed S Chuck Clark earlier this afternoon, but they brought him in along with another former Baltimore Ravens safety for a workout. The NFL transaction sheet shows that the Steelers also worked out Marcus Williams.

Like Clark, Williams entered the league via the 2017 NFL Draft, but as a second-round draft pick. He played for the New Orleans Saints for the first five seasons of his career before suiting up with the Ravens from 2022-24. He’s been unable to play a full season since joining the Ravens due to various injuries and only started 30 of a possible 51 regular-season games while appearing in 32.

Where Clark is a more versatile option with plenty of free safety, box safety and slot experience, Williams is a more clearly defined free safety. With the Steelers moving on from Minkah Fitzpatrick in their trade to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, free safety seemed to be their biggest need. But with Clark, they chose a more versatile option instead of going with a pure free safety. It should be noted that Juan Thornhill said on Wednesday that he was specifically signed to take away the deep ball.

Williams only played against the Steelers five times while with the Ravens, opposed to Clark’s 12 meetings on the other side of the rivalry. Mike Tomlin specifically cited their familiarity with Clark as one of the reasons they signed him.

Both players have battled injuries in recent years. Clark missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL and ended his 2024 season early with a high-ankle injury. Williams’ injuries have been more soft tissue related with hamstring and pectoral issues.

As with any player workout, the Steelers could always circle back to Williams if an injury occurs in training camp as long as he was healthy and effective earlier today during his workout.