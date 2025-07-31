Steelers Work Out Three DL Thursday

With Mike Tomlin announcing that the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently dealing with three knee injuries in their defensive line room, the team has brought in three more players for workouts Thursday, per the NFL transaction log. The Steelers brought in DT Cameron Young, DL Kyler Baugh and NT Justin Rogers.

Former fourth-round DT Cameron Young was reported separately earlier today. You can read more about him here.

Kyler Baugh entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2024. He initially signed with the New Orleans Saints, but bounced around three different teams last season including the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. He was briefly on the Falcons’ practice squad during the season in December and January.

Baugh weighed in at 6016, 302 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms at his Pro Day. He ran a 4.97-second 40-yard dash and had an impressive 33 1/2-inch vertical. He also put up 34 reps on the bench press. In college, he registered 77 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. The Steelers had area scout Jim Ward on site for his Pro Day.

After the NFL season, Baugh signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL and played in four games with 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Justin Rogers was a seventh-round draft pick out of Auburn to the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He didn’t make their initial 53-man roster and bounced around the rosters of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. He was just waived by the Seahawks on July 29, so he should have already cleared waivers.

Rogers measured in at 6024, 322 pounds with 33-inch arms at his Pro Day. He ran a 5.55-second 40-yard dash and posted a 26-inch vertical jump. At Auburn, he played in 46 games and had 77 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Our Joe Clark interviewed him at the Shrine Bowl in 2024.

I would assume at least one of these workout players will sign tomorrow, with some unfortunate news for one of either Dean Lowry, Jacob Slade and Esezi Otomewo.