Steelers Work Out Five Players Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out three tight ends and two running backs on Monday. TEs Baylor Cupp, Kevin Foelsch and Thomas Yassmin came in for workouts, while the team also worked out RBs Lew Nichols and Jarveon Howard. The workouts were reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Cupp played his college football at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was cut during final roster cuts and landed on Kansas City’s practice squad. He later signed a reserve/futures deal with the team but was cut in May. At Texas Tech’s Pro Day, he measured in at 6063 and 243 pounds with 33″ arms and a 30″ vertical jump.

He had 23 receptions for 446 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

Nichols was a standout at Central Michigan, where he led the FBS with 1,848 yards in 2021. He was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft but was waived/injured and later released. He landed with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent last season on their practice squad but was waived on July 22. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 5101 and 220 pounds and ran a 4.61 40-yard dash.

He finished his college career with 3,060 rushing yards in four seasons.

Foelsch signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers last offseason and has also spent time with the New York Jets and Eagles. He played college football at the University of New Haven and became the first player from the school since 2017 to sign as an undrafted free agent when he inked his deal with the Panthers. At his Pro Day, he came in at 6033 and 247 pounds and ran a 4.67 40-yard dash.

Yassmin was born in Sydney, Australia, so he may be eligible for an international player exemption if he signs. The Steelers currently have their exemption being used by OLB Julius Welschof, so for Yassmin to be eligible, Welschof would have to be released. He played college football at Utah and signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent last season. Like Foelsch, he has some athleticism for a tight end, running a 4.68 40-yard dash at 6046 and 245 pounds at his Pro Day.

He had 22 receptions for 396 yards and seven touchdowns at Utah.

Howard began his college career at Syracuse and finished it at Alcorn State. He most recently was in the United Football League with the Saint Louis Battlehawks. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers last season. At the HBCU Combine in 2024, which was attended by Steelers GM Omar Khan, Howard measured in at 5097 and 219 pounds and ran a 4.53 40-yard dash.

The Steelers have an open roster spot after releasing RB Cordarelle Patterson on Monday. The team very well may use it on another running back. It’s a position where it always helps to have depth during training camp. Lines can get short when the pads come on, and having another camp body would be beneficial.

The Steelers are pretty deep at tight end, but FB/TE DJ Thomas-Jones suffered an injury in Sunday’s practice, and the team may need to replace him. Foelsch, Cupp and Yasmin are all athletic tight ends who could potentially fit the H-back prototype. The Steelers haven’t announced a roster move, but with Thomas-Jones potentially heading for IR and Patterson released, one of the players worked out today could be signed soon.