Steelers’ Watt Named NFL’s Best Player In His 30s; Three Others Make List

Even in his new decade, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE rusher T.J. Watt is still considered the best among his NFL peers. CBS Sports released a list of the top players age 30 or older with Watt taking home the top spot.

“Watt is still considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and one of the best players in the league,” Jeff Kerr wrote. “The Steelers pass rusher had 53 pressures, 11.5 sacks, and 27 quarterback hits last season — in what may have been considered a down year for him.”

For most players, Watt’s 2024 numbers would be career years. But Watt had a quiet finish to spoil what had been a typical dominant season, a DPOY frontrunner until the final stretch of the season. For the first time of his career, Watt went four-straight games without a sack. In the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he was held completely off the stat sheet.

Still, there’s reason to believe he’ll bounce back. Now healthy, a stronger defensive line and run defense will create more rush opportunities. Tweaking the defensive scheme, which could include occasionally flipping Watt to the right side, is something he endorsed at the end of last season.

Though the Watt family injury history is checkered, there should be optimism, too. Older brother J.J. Watt proved he could still play into his 30s. In his age-33 season, J.J. started 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals and recorded 12.5 sacks. T.J. Watt will again look to lead the league in sacks, something he’s done three times before.

“As the first player to lead the league in sacks three times and a four-time first-team All-Pro, Watt deserves the top spot on this list,” Kerr wrote.

Watt topped several notable third-decade players on the list. Finishing No. 2 was Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson with Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry third. The AFC North was well-represented in the top five with Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson grabbing the fifth spot. Watt wasn’t the only Steeler to appear. DL Cam Heyward placed 10, still running strong going into his age-36 season.

“Having 56 pressures and 20 quarterback hits, Heyward can get to the quarterback or drop back in coverage if needed. He’s quietly building a Hall of Fame case,” Kerr wrote.

Heyward doesn’t “drop back in coverage” but he’s an impressive volleyball player at the line of scrimmage with a true knack for batting down passes. Last year, he led the Steelers with 11 pass deflections, a career best. Since becoming a starter in 2013, only the New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan (58) has more pass deflections than Cam Heyward’s 57.

Kerr fleshed the list out to include 30 players. CB Jalen Ramsey finished 22nd while CB Darius Slay placed 26th. New additions to the Steelers’ secondary this year, both will be counted on for big roles.