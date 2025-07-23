Steelers Unwilling To Trade 2026 Draft Picks, Khan Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers were aggressive this offseason, adding a number of big names through free agency and trades. They also let a number of familiar faces walk in free agency and traded away some experienced pieces, too.

But one thing Steelers GM Omar Khan made sure to do was hang onto those 2026 draft picks, and even build upon them with some moves.

The Steelers are an older team entering 2025, but Khan added that there will be a natural youth movement next offseason with the 12 projected picks the Steelers are set to have in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the city of Pittsburgh will host.

“…We always kept in mind what our draft capital situation would be next year,” Khan said to reporters Wednesday from Saint Vincent College, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And we’re staring at probably 10 to 12 picks next year. We really weren’t willing to stray away from, or give up, too many of those picks with some of the stuff that we’ve done.

“So, it’s important it aware of it.”

During the busy offseason, the Steelers found themselves playing the compensatory picks game in free agency. The avoided signing the big-ticket free agents, while letting some of their own former players walk on sizable deals — like Dan Moore Jr. to the Titans — giving them a leg up on the projected compensatory picks from the league.

In the process, they also traded away wide receiver George Pickens a little over a week after the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire a 2026 third-round draft pick, continuing to load up for next year’s draft. While they were doing that, they had eyes on trying to win a Super Bowl in 2025.

It was a tough needle to thread, but based on everything Khan and the Steelers did this offseason, they seem to have accomplished it. The salary cap outlook is still strong for the Steelers this year and next year, and they have a war chest of draft capital built up.

With Aaron Rodgers under contract for just one year under center and the 2026 NFL Draft class looking very promising at quarterback, the Steelers are in a great position to be aggressive and try to go and get their franchise signal caller. Of course, it takes two to tango in a draft trade.

But the Steelers have a great deal of draft capital to leave them feeling comfortable to move a lot to get their guy, should they see the need.

In the meantime, the Steelers are aiming to compete for a Super Bowl this season. That explains their aggressiveness this offseason adding a number of big-name players, swinging some surprising trades, and shelling out a bunch of money to upgrade the roster in the blink of an eye.

The real work starts now in training camp for the players on the field. For Khan, he’s going to keep an eye on the safety market, though he added he likes the team as currently constructed. But he will also shift his focus toward preparing for next year’s draft already.

“I’m gonna start my meetings with the scouts later this week, and we understand that what we have available to us,” Khan said of the draft capital. “So, they always do a great job, work really hard, but we’re just gonna have to work a little harder this year, ’cause we have lots of picks.”

The 2026 NFL Draft should be a busy one for Khan. He made sure of that this offseason.