Steelers’ Training Camp Theme Might Be ‘Division Of Labor’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 training camp is full of headlines. And, to be sure, cameras. Bet on every national media member descending on Latrobe, Pennsylvania at some point to get eyes on QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey, and the team’s new-look roster after a series of offseason shakeups. We’ll do our best to have our eyes on it all and, of course, be here each evening with our daily reports and podcasts.

My best guess of the summer theme is simple: the division of labor among the new-look position groups. From now through mid-August, not everything will be answered, but we’ll begin gathering clues about what the year will look like.

Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers’ starting quarterback. That’s obvious enough. But for the summer, how many reps will Mike Tomlin give him? He’s a 41-year-old quarterback, but also a new 41-year-old quarterback to Pittsburgh. He hasn’t even fully practiced with the team, limited to individual reps during the Steelers’ three-day minicamp in June. Will he get the Ben Roethlisberger treatment: full-day, half-day, off-day? If so, rookie Will Howard will presumably benefit, although the amount of reps he receives may not change significantly. Just higher in the pecking order. Will Rodgers play in the preseason? He often sits out, but in his first year with the New York Jets, he logged 15 snaps. Will Pittsburgh want to get his feet wet before Week One?

Running back has a new look with rookie Kaleb Johnson and veteran signing Kenneth Gainwell. The split between Jaylen Warren and Johnson will be watched closely under an OC like Arthur Smith, known for heavy backfield rotations. The group has plenty to prove: Warren in his new role as depth chart starter, Johnson’s first time in the NFL, and Gainwell on a new team.

Calvin Austin enters camp with the upper hand as the team’s starting receiver opposite DK Metcalf. But Roman Wilson enters with a clean slate and knows he has to turn it on this summer after a lost rookie year. Both will be given chances to make plays, and both must earn Rodgers’ trust. Every signal, check, and sight adjustment has to be known and executed.

Pittsburgh’s deep at tight end with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington. All three will make the roster. But how will they be used? Does Freiermuth’s normally steady production take a big hit? Can Smith come close to replicating his numbers from a year ago? With Rodgers talking him up, will Washington be any more involved in the offense after fading from it a year ago?

The defensive line will feature camp battles for every backup spot and role. Daniel Ekuale, Yahya Black, Logan Lee, DeMarvin Leal, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and the overlooked Ezezi Otomewo are all battling for a handful of spots. Pittsburgh’s calculation is that competition will bring out the best in everyone and allow cream to rise to the top.

Cornerback will get talked about plenty. The utilization of Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay. Who, if anyone, loses snaps? How often are all three on the field? What wrinkles does Pittsburgh have planned to lean on a high-end trio?

Not to mention all the special teams battles, which are too numerous to rattle off, and involve virtually every skill player on the bubble or fighting to stick to the roster.

That’s what makes camp fun—the intra-competition that doesn’t exist at other points of the season. The spring is for learning, the fall is for game planning, and the summer is for competition. That begins tomorrow for what should be one of the Steelers’ most interesting training camps in years.