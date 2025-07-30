Steelers Training Camp Injury Report – July 30 – Broderick Jones Limited, DJ Thomas-Jones Doesn’t Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday for their first padded practice. Rain sent Tuesday’s practice indoors and delayed the start of hitting, but the Steelers were able to get back out on Wednesday. Not working for the Steelers today was FB/TE DJ Thomas-Jones, who was carted off Sunday during practice with a lower-body injury that isn’t believed to be a season-ending one, but still is costing him time.

In better news, OT Broderick Jones returned to practice but was limited to individual drills as Calvin Anderson played left tackle in team drills, per Alex Kozora. Jones is dealing with a soft-tissue injury as Mike Tomlin said on Sunday. It’s positive that Jones was able to return in some capacity, but he still has to wait until he’s a full go in practice in an important training camp for him.

S Quindell Johnson also returned to practice after being limited over the weekend. He was a full participant

DL Esezi Otomewo was rolled up on and helped off the field during Seven Shots. He was later carted off the field after attempting to walk it off, ending his day early. Otomewo is looking to compete in a crowded defensive line room for a spot on the 53-man roster, and with intriguing measurables, he had a chance to crack it. An injury could end those hopes early on though, and Otomewo and the Steelers will hope that the injury isn’t serious.

DL Cameron Heyward dressed but did not work in team periods as the Steelers managed his reps and allowed younger players to get some reps. OG Isaac Seumalo also did not practice as he remains on the non-football injury list. Seumalo has yet to practice during training camp, with OG Spencer Anderson taking first-team reps at left guard in his place. Seumalo still has been an active presence though, and he gave OL Doug Nester some tips on his pass sets after practice, per Kozora.

Otomewo’s injury sounds like the only potentially serious one suffered, and we’ll likely find out more on his status in the coming days. Heyward will likely see a few more days where he gets some rest, as well as some other veterans, and it’s a good opportunity for younger guys to get more work in during camp.

The Steelers will return to the practice field tomorrow for their second padded practice.