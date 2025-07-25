Steelers Training Camp Injury Report – July 25 – Ryan McCollum, Jonnu Smith Remain Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ second training camp practice Friday was shortened by a storm in the area of Saint Vincent College. But in the time they did practice, there is no new injury news to report, which is always a positive this time of the year. OG Isaac Seumalo remains on the non-football injury and did not practice, although he did work in the far end zone. C Ryan McCollum, who didn’t work in team drills yesterday also didn’t today, as he was limited to individual work only.

C Max Scharping took the backup center reps in team in place of McCollum for the second day in a row, per Alex Kozora.

After being ruled “day to day” by HC Mike Tomlin yesterday, TE Jonnu Smith was a limited participant. He began practice on the JUGS machine while the rest of the tight ends worked with position coach Alfredo Roberts, per Kozora. He also didn’t take part in individual drills. He only participated in the stretch line with the rest of the team.

Smith still on JUGS machine with rest of TEs working with Alfredo Roberts on separate part of the field. So Smith may again be highly limited today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2025

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who had also been given a day-to-day designation Thursday, was not in uniform today and did not practice. Patterson is on the roster bubble, as he’s likely behind Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell on the depth chart. The less he’s able to practice, the less likely it will be that he can crack Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

A light injury report for the second day in a row is certainly welcome for the Steelers. It wouldn’t be a surprise if more names pop up next week with bumps and bruises with the team putting on the pads Tuesday for the first time.

The Steelers will get back at it tomorrow for another practice, with the status of Smith, Patterson and McCollum worth monitoring. McCollum seems likely to make the roster as Pittsburgh’s backup center, but how long he remains limited could impact those plans. Smith is looking to build chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers, and the sooner he can get on the field, the quicker that can start happening. The benefit for Smith is at least he’s familiar with Arthur Smith’s offense, so there won’t be as much of a learning curve for him after joining a new team.