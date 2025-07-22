Steelers Stock Watch – WR Brandon Johnson

Player: WR Brandon Johnson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: You might not know who Brandon Johnson is, but the Steelers’ coaches do, and the George Pickens trade helps him. Put simply, there is at least in theory an open roster spot at wide receiver, if someone can claim it. Johnson does have NFL experience, and has time logged in the Steelers organization. If they keep a sixth wide receiver, he has as good a shot as any.

I try to stick with names most Steelers fans have heard of, or at least care about, but Brandon Johnson might be a name to know. After trading George Pickens, they have a spot available at wide receiver, and Johnson might take it. He has many of the ingredients they look for, including NFL bloodlines, and he has beat writer word of mouth.

The son of an MLB All-Star and cousin of Chad Johnson, Brandon Johnson has the pedigree the Steelers respect. For better or worse, that will help his chances of sticking around. It didn’t hurt Ken Griffey Jr.’s son’s ability to stick around on the practice squad once upon a time.

Brandon Johnson is 6-2, which also works in the favor of underdog wide receivers. In 2023, he caught 19 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns with the Broncos. He spent last season on the Steelers’ practice squad but was elevated for three games. He ended up with one catch for nine yards, logging 19 snaps in all.

The Steelers claimed Johnson off waivers last year at the end of August. Now he has had a full offseason with the team, heading into training camp. Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni called him a “sneaky good player”, which doesn’t hurt, either.

Right now, the Steelers have DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, and Ben Skowronek as the likely wide receivers to make their 53-man roster. If they keep six, Brandon Johnson should be right in the mix with Scotty Miller and company.

