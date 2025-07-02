Steelers Stock Watch – TE Jonnu Smith

Player: TE Jonnu Smith

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: Rumors persisted that Jonnu Smith could be a potential trade target for the Steelers, and that persistence paid off. Tacked onto the end of a trade that saw them flip Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey, in comes Mr. Smith. Exactly what he will do for the Steelers and how much, Arthur Smith will have to work that out. But he is yet another tool to deploy to better execute his own designs on offense.

Having changed nearly everything else, the Steelers must have felt bad about not shaking up the tight end room. Adding Jonnu Smith, a 2024 Pro Bowler, certainly accomplishes that. With the Dolphins last season, he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he fell four yards short of an 88-888-8 stat line, but what are you gonna do? At least he averaged eight yards per target.

But who is Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, even with his extensive history with Arthur Smith? Prior to this recent union, Arthur Smith coached him in two different cities. This will be their sixth year together, and in the third different dynamic.

Back with the Tennessee Titans, Arthur was Jonnu Smith’s tight ends coach for two years, offensive coordinator for two more. He then left to take the Falcons’ head coaching job, and eventually brought Smith along in 2023. They had one year together there, this time with Arthur as his head coach.

Now with the Steelers, it’s back to the offensive coordinator relationship between Arthur and Jonnu. The elder Smith knows how to use him, and how to use him in a variety of ways. While he can set in-line, he can also align inside or outside, and even in the backfield.

The Steelers presumably envision that sort of dynamic role for Jonnu Smith in their offense. After all, they already have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington as their regular tight ends. But at the same time, Smith is a Pro Bowl-capable producer, and they are paying him good money. One imagines they will have to find a way to use him, and use him substantially.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?