Steelers Stock Watch – S Sebastian Castro

Player: S Sebastian Castro

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A rookie college free agent, S Sebastian Castro suddenly has a real shot at the Steelers’ 53-man roster. After the team traded starting S Minkah Fitzpatrick, they have a lack of depth at the position. While Juan Thornhill could step into the starting lineup, Castro is suddenly just one of four true safeties under contract.

That the Steelers will sign another safety before long is probably a given, but for now, no news is good news for Sebastian Castro. A rookie college free agent out of Iowa, he is one of only four safeties they currently have under contract. This follows the team’s move to trade starting Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving just Deshon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, and Castro.

While the Steelers see Elliott as a long-term starter, re-signing him to a two-year contract, the rest is fungible or worse. Miles Killebrew is a special teamer first and foremost, and a Pro Bowler at that. While his roster spot is secure, defensive playing time is not. Thornhill has a lot of starting experience, but works better as depth. All this leaves the door open for Sebastian Castro.

Now, as part of the Fitzpatrick trade, the Steelers acquired a safety-capable Jalen Ramsey. Until we actually see them plug him in the back end, though, playing him there remains speculative. Right now, the starters are presumably Elliott and Thornhill, and Killebrew and Castro are…what’s left.

Given this situation, as I said at the top, adding another safety seems like a given. Even on pure numbers alone, they just don’t have enough to get through training camp. And there are some legitimate veterans available, most notably Justin Simmons. But for Sebastian Castro, his real job right now is more about special teams, anyway. He is still subject to the numbers game in terms of roster construction, but if he makes it, he’ll have Danny Smith to thank.

